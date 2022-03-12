What to watch for in WPIAL sports on March 12, 2022: WPIAL, City League champs to clash

Friday, March 11, 2022 | 11:39 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Russell Fenton celebrates after a Foxes 3-pointer during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game against North Hills on March 5.

The second round of the PIAA boys basketball playoffs Saturday is highlighted by a clash of champions in Class 6A.

WPIAL champion Fox Chapel is set to battle City League champion Allderdice at 2 p.m. at Peters Township.

Allderdice comes into the game on a six-game winning streak while Fox Chapel has won 24 in a row after losing to North Hills in the second game of the season.

The Foxes might not be at 100%, though, as leading scorer Eli Yofan suffered an ankle injury in the opening round victory for Fox Chapel over Cumberland Valley.

The Dragons needed overtime to defeat Central Catholic, 45-43, in the first round of the state playoffs. The Foxes beat the Vikings three times this season by an average margin of victory of 10 points.

The last time these programs met was also in the PIAA postseason. Allderdice beat Fox Chapel seven years ago, 57-46, in the first round of the 2015 state playoffs.

Déjà vu in 3A

There are three second-round boys games in Class 3A that pit two teams from the WPIAL against each other. One is a battle of section foes while the other two are rematches from the district playoffs.

This will be the third meeting of the year between WPIAL champion Shady Side Academy and South Allegheny. The two finished tied for the Section 3-3A title. The Gladiators won at home in January, 50-47, while the Bulldogs were winners on their home floor in February, 59-51.

The third meeting takes place at 3:30 p.m. at North Allegheny.

In the first game of a state playoff doubleheader at 2 p.m. at New Castle, Neshannock will face Aliquippa. This is a rematch of a 3A quarterfinal last month as the Quips eliminated the Lancers, 51-47.

In the second game Saturday, Avonworth plays Ellwood City at 3:30 p.m. The Antelopes stunned the top-seeded and defending champion Wolverines in the WPIAL quarterfinals, 66-55.

While Neshannock won by seven points and Aliquippa by three points in the first round, the other four teams from District 7 won their state openers by double-digit points.

Taking aim at the champs

In boys 2A, Greensburg Central Catholic and Fort Cherry lost to WPIAL champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the district semifinals and finals this season.

Now the Centurions and Rangers get their shots at champions from nearby districts in the second round Saturday.

GCC will face District 9 champion Ridgway while Fort Cherry battles District 6 champion Portage. The Mustangs are 27-1 this season after beating Sto-Rox in the PIAA first round.

Defending state champion OLSH will face Carlynton in Round 2.

5 for 5A

While Latrobe and Trinity saw their seasons end, five other WPIAL girls Class 5A teams were first-round winners and now hit the hardwood Saturday.

WPIAL champion South Fayette prepares for the rubber game of their season series with Section 1-5A foe Moon.

Both won on their home court as the Tigers won by three while the Lions were nine-point winners in the rematch.

This will be the first meeting of the year between McKeesport and Oakland Catholic.

Central Valley goes out of district in the second round to take on District 6 champion Hollidaysburg. The Golden Tigers improved to 24-1 this season when they beat Latrobe, 63-51, in the opening round Wednesday.

Finally, they meet

When the WPIAL playoff brackets came out, anticipation started to grow for a possible Blackhawk-Southmoreland title game in girls Class 4A when the Cougars earned the top seed and the Scotties were No. 2.

It didn’t play out that way, though, as Knoch spoiled the fun with a semifinal victory over Southmoreland, 56-45.

Now on Saturday in Round 2, the Cougars and Scotties will clash at North Allegheny.

Blackhawk remained perfect at 25-0 with a six-point win over Eastern York in the first round while the Scotties also won a tight one, beating Tyrone by six.

Knoch will square off with District 3 champion Delone Catholic at Altoona on Saturday afternoon.

Only 2

A big wave of neighboring district teams came crashing down on the WPIAL in girls Class A on Wednesday, eliminating four teams.

Only WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin and Union escaped with wins and prepare for the second round Saturday.

The Crusaders and Scotties now must face the top two teams from District 9.

Bishop Canevin plays Otto-Eldred while Union takes on D-9 champion Elk County Catholic.

Golden day in Hershey

The 2022 PIAA individual wrestling championships conclude with the third and final day of bouts at the Giant Center in Hershey.

The day begins with the Class 3A semifinals along with the round four and five consolation matches starting at 9 a.m.

The 2A consolation and championship finals follow at 2 p.m.

Then the busy weekend of mat action wraps up at 7 p.m. with the 3A consolation and championship finals matches.

You can listen to each session from Hershey on Saturday here at Trib HSSN. Check back throughout the day for final results.