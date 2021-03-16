What to watch for in WPIAL sports on March 16, 2021: WPIAL champs learn who they’ll play

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 | 11:05 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Ellwood City’s Joseph Roth battles South Allegheny’s Omar Faulkner for a rebound during the Class 3A championship game on Monday at North Allegheny.

With the district basketball championships now history, our attention turns from the WPIAL postseason to the PIAA playoffs.

The newly crowned 12 WPIAL boys and girls champs won’t enter the PIAA playoffs until the quarterfinals on Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, the first-round state playoff games conclude Wednesday.

Here are the Wednesday first-round games that will set up the quarterfinals games against the WPIAL winners on Saturday.

Boys 6A: Altoona/Erie winner at Upper St.Clair (or Pine-Richland if USC can’t participate) on Saturday

Boys 3A: Brookville/Chestnut Ridge winner at Ellwood City on Saturday

Boys 2A: Conemaugh Township/Karns City winner at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Saturday

Girls 5A: Warren at Chartiers Valley on Saturday

Girls 4A: St. Mary’s/Villa Maria Academy winner at Beaver on Saturday

Girls A: Kennedy Catholic/Shanksville-Stonycreek winner at Rochester on Saturday

Love means everything

Many WPIAL boys tennis teams will serve to start off section play with temperatures in the mid 60s.

With the start of section play, two teams have waited a long time to begin defense of their WPIAL team tennis championships from 2019.

Fox Chapel will be trying to win a fifth consecutive WPIAL Class AAA team tennis title. That would tie them with Mt. Lebanon from 1977-1981 for the most consecutive crowns in AAA.

Indiana became the first school not named Sewickley Academy to win Class AA gold since 2003 when the Little Indians won it all two years ago.