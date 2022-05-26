What to watch for in WPIAL sports on March 26, 2022: Mars lacrosse hunts another title

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Tribune-Review The Mars Fightin’ Planets celebrate their fifth straight WPIAL Class 2A title on May 27, 2021.

Last spring, Mars became the most decorated boys lacrosse program in WPIAL history with a fifth consecutive Class 2A championship.

On Thursday, the Fightin’ Planets hope to start a second hand of title rings.

Top-seeded Mars faces Quaker Valley in the WPIAL 2A boys lacrosse championship at 8 p.m. at Robert Morris.

Mars’ title run a year ago gave the school five district crowns, breaking a tie with Mt. Lebanon and Hampton for most boys lacrosse championships.

The second-seeded Quakers are trying to win their second district title. QV won the 2014 championship by beating Indiana, 13-10.

The Quakers defeated the Little Indians in this year’s semifinals, 12-8.

You can watch the title match only here on Trib HSSN.

Lax consolations

Before the Mars-Quaker Valley title match Thursday night, the district will have a pair of consolation lacrosse matches at RMU.

In girls 3A, Pine-Richland will battle Upper St. Clair at 4 p.m. while South Fayette takes on Indiana in boys 2A at 6 p.m.

The two winners earn a berth into the upcoming PIAA lacrosse state playoffs set to begin on Tuesday.

Softball consolation

While five of the district baseball and four softball consolation games will be played after the holiday weekend, there is one third-place softball game slated for Thursday.

The Class A consolation game takes place at Plum as Springdale and Greensburg Central Catholic hope to continue their season into the state playoffs.

The Section A champion Dynamos had an 11-game winning streak snapped in the semifinals Tuesday when they lost to West Greene, 5-2.

The Centurions finished in second place behind West Greene in Section 2-A and lost to Union in the semifinals, 9-2.

You can watch the game at 4 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

