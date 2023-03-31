What to watch for in WPIAL sports on March 31, 2023: Burrell softball staying busy

Thursday, March 30, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Braelyn Jones scores against Freeport last season.

The final day of March may bring limited action around the district diamonds due to a wet forecast.

Perhaps the greatest chance at playing ball Friday might be Burrell softball team.

The Bucs are spending a few days enjoying the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C. before section play begins next Tuesday.

Burrell has three games scheduled, including a matchup with Chardon (Ohio) on Friday afternoon.

The Bucs will face Moore Catholic (N.Y.) on Saturday before heading home and prepping for their Section 1-3A opener against Shady Side Academy on Apr. 4.

Burrell (1-1) picked up its first win of the season Thursday with a victory over South Willoughby (Ohio), 4-2.

Trying to stay clean

Technically, the Seneca Valley and Pine-Richland softball teams are not in first place in 6A, even though neither team has lost a section game.

The Raiders and Rams are both 1-0, a half-game behind 6A front runners North Allegheny and Norwin, who are both 2-0.

On Friday, Seneca Valley visits Pine-Richland, while North Allegheny hosts Butler and Norwin is home to Baldwin.

Section baseball

There are 20 WPIAL nonsection baseball games slated for Friday and one section game.

Most “section series” games around the district are on back-to-back days; however, the home-and-home series between a pair of Section 2-2A teams will have three days in between.

On Monday, New Brighton traveled to Brookline and defeated Seton LaSalle, 5-2.

The Budacki brothers came up big in the victory. Both Bobby and Brock Budacki had a double and an RBI for the Lions while Ian March had three hits for the Rebels.

It was the first time these two old section foes had faced each other since 2014.

The rematch in New Brighton is slated for Friday at 4 p.m.