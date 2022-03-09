What to watch for in WPIAL sports on March 9, 2022: More PIAA opening round matchups

By:

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 8:58 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Blackhawk’s Alena Fusetti drives between Knoch’s Nina Shaw and Maddie Boyer during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

The opening round of the PIAA basketball postseason is set to conclude Wednesday.

The spotlight will shine on boys 6A, 3A and 2A first-round games, along with girls 5A, 4A and A state playoff openers.

Inner city battle

One of the Class 6A opening-round matchups could be considered a Crummie contest.

City League champion Allderdice hosts neighboring Central Catholic.

The Dragons are coached by Devin Crummie, who played for the Vikings and was a longtime assistant coach at his alma mater under his father, Chuck Crummie.

Devin Crummie is in his third year at Allderdice and has faced Central Catholic once.

Early in the 2020 season, the Dragons beat the Vikings, 49-46, on Chuck Crummie court.

While Allderdice will enjoy the home court advantage on Wednesday, five WPIAL boys teams will also be hosting opening-round contests.

Fox Chapel and North Hills will host 6A games, while Aliquippa in 3A, and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Fort Cherry in 2A will also enjoy home court advantage.

A pair of 3A teams will be “home” at a neutral site as Shady Side Academy and Avonworth will face District 6 opponents in a doubleheader at North Allegheny.

One of the top first-round boys games has 2021 WPIAL 3A champion Ellwood City traveling north to battle District 10 champion Franklin.

The Wolverines and Knights are a combined 44-5 this season.

4A frays

Blackhawk is the only WPIAL girls basketball team to enter the PIAA postseason with a perfect record. The Cougars won District 7 gold with a 24-0 record.

On Wednesday, they host Eastern York in a first-round matchup.

While Blackhawk has not lost this season, there is two other Class 4A teams on the Western side of the state bracket that only have one loss through district postseason play.

District 6 champion Tyrone enters the state playoffs with a 22-1 record. The Golden Eagles host Southmoreland on Wednesday.

District 3 champion Delone Catholic comes into the PIAA postseason with a 26-1 mark. The Squires will be home to Montour.

Speaking of home, WPIAL 5A, 4A and A teams that will host Wednesday games include South Fayette, Chartiers Valley and McKeesport in 5A, Blackhawk and Knoch in 4A and Bishop Canevin in A.

Aquinas Academy will be the home team when they face Berlin-Brothersvalley. The game will be played at North Hills.

Tags: Aliquippa, Allderdice, Aquinas Academy, Avonworth, Bishop Canevin, Blackhawk, Central Catholic, Chartiers Valley, Ellwood City, Fort Cherry, Fox Chapel, Knoch, McKeesport, Montour, North Hills, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Shady Side Academy, South Fayette