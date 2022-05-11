What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 11, 2022: WPIAL team tennis champs look to repeat

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Sam Bitzer (left) and David Mnuskin celebrate a point in the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship April 27 at North Allegheny.

The last of the district boys tennis gold will be handed out Wednesday.

The WPIAL crowned champions in boys singles tennis along with boys doubles. Now it’s time for the team tennis titles to be decided.

Both defending champions from a year ago have reached the finals and are looking to repeat.

In Class 3A, Shady Side Academy once again took care of business against top seed Franklin Regional.

Last year, the Bulldogs beat the Panthers in the finals. This season, SSA knocked out FR in the semifinals, 3-2.

Shady Side Academy will face neighbor Fox Chapel in the finals at 3:30 p.m.

While the Bulldogs will be trying to win an eighth boys team tennis crown, the Foxes are hoping to capture gold for a fifth time after the program won four straight championships between 2016-2019.

In Class 2A, top seed and defending champion Quaker Valley will face North Catholic.

The Quakers beat the Trojans in the 2021 semifinals, 4-1.

QV is trying for a third WPIAL team tennis title while NC has never won team tennis gold.

The 2A finals are set for a 2 p.m. start.

Both championship events will be held at Janet L. Swanson Tennis Center at Washington & Jefferson College.

There will be one consolation match to determine a third qualifier for the PIAA Class 2A boys team tennis playoffs as Mars faces Central Valley at Sewickley Academy.

Late entries?

Less than 24 hours before the WPIAL softball steering committee gathers to put together the playoff brackets, two district teams have a chance to join the upcoming postseason party.

In Class 5A, Mars will qualify if winless Oakland Catholic defeats playoff-bound Hampton.

An Eagles upset of the Talbots would force a tie for fourth place between Hampton and Mars and both teams split their two regular season meetings, thus both teams would qualify.

Also in 5A, Plum clinched a playoff berth with a big victory over Penn Hills on Tuesday. If the Mustangs knock off winless Woodland Hills on Wednesday, they would eliminate rival Penn Hills from the playoff chase.

Desperate lads of lax

Two district boys lacrosse teams have a chance to earn a playoff berth with a win on Wednesday.

However, a loss would make them spectators for the upcoming WPIAL lacrosse playoffs.

In Section 2-3A, Central Catholic visits Seneca Valley.

While the Raiders have already clinched, the Vikings need a win to move them ahead of Fox Chapel and into the sixth and final playoff spot. A loss keeps the Vikings tied with the Foxes and Fox Chapel would win the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Hempfield is in the same situation in Section 1-3A.

The Spartans need to pull off the big upset of section champion Mt. Lebanon in order to finish alone in sixth place.

A loss keeps Hempfield tied for the final playoff spot with Canon-McMillan, and the Spartans lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Big Macs.