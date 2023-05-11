What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 11, 2023: Softball brackets to be revealed on Trib HSSN

Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 12:21 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield freshman Clair Mitchell reacts after hitting a home run against Mt. Lebanon on March 29.

The WPIAL will release brackets for a pair of spring sports Thursday.

On the diamond, 75 teams are set to battle for six district championships.

Only one question remains: Will there be co-champs in 6A?

Seneca Valley has earned a share of the 6A crown as the Raiders are 14-1 in 6A.

Their final regular season game is Thursday at home against Hempfield.

The Spartans are 15-2 in 6A and can earn a share of the championship with a victory.

Hempfield handed Seneca Valley its only loss in 6A, 3-2 on April 12.

Also at stake in Thursday’s game is the No. 1 seed in 6A.

You can find out who earns that plus a lot more when we unveil the brackets on the WPIAL Softball Playoff Pairings Show on Trib HSSN at 7 p.m.

More bracketology

Softball won’t be the only brackets released by the district Thursday.

The 2023 WPIAL boys and girls lacrosse brackets come out as well.

Shady Side Academy in 3A and Mars in 2A are the boys lacrosse defending champions while Shady Side Academy in 3A and Chartiers Valley in 2A are looking to repeat in girls lacrosse.

Actually, the Bulldogs girls team is trying to win a fourth straight WPIAL title and the Mars boys team is looking to win gold for a seventh straight season.

Some of the teams to beat:

Boys 3A: North Allegheny, Peters Township, Shady Side Academy, Mt. Lebanon, Pine-Richland and Upper St. Clair.

Girls 3A: Mt. Lebanon, Pine-Richland, Upper St. Clair, Fox Chapel, Canon-McMillan and Shady Side Academy.

Boys 2A: Mars, South Fayette, Hampton, Penn-Trafford, Shaler, Trinity, Moon.

Girls 2A: Mars, Plum, Blackhawk, Hampton, Chartiers Valley, Indiana, Quaker Valley.

One spot left?

With one day remaining, there are 77 WPIAL baseball teams that have clinched a playoff berth.

The field is set with one exception: Could a 78th team participate as well?

Yough, Greensburg Salem and now Waynesburg and Mt. Pleasant have all clinched in Section 4-3A.

McGuffey can tie the Raiders and Vikings for third place and qualify for the playoff with a win Thursday. The Highlanders head to Meadowlark Park in Waynesburg to battle the Raiders.

Last call in volleyball

Thursday marks the end of the 2013 WPIAL boys volleyball regular season with three playoff berths still up for grabs.

• In Section 1-3A, Peters Township and Bethel Park are tied for fourth place. Both are home Thursday with Peters Township hosting Baldwin and Bethel Park facing Canon-McMillan. If they end up tied, Peters wins the head-to-head tiebreaker and would be playoff bound.

• In Section 2-2A, Derry and Armstrong are tied for fourth place with 2-7 section records. Both are on the road Thursday. Armstrong is at Latrobe while Derry visits Deer Lakes. If they end up tied, both teams qualify because they split head to head.

• In Section 3-2A, South Park can earn a playoff berth with a win at Steel Valley and a Trinity loss at home to Seton LaSalle.