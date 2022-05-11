What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 12, 2022: Softball playoff brackets to be unveiled

By:

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 4:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Sandra Soltes celebrates her grand slam as she rounds the bases during the first inning of the 2021 WPIAL Class 6A championship game against Canon-McMillan.

Welcome to springs sports bracketology season.

With five district sports starting their postseasons next week, the various WPIAL steering committees will be busy the next two days, meeting first and then filling out the official brackets after some spirited debate.

On Thursday, Trib HSSN will unveil the 2022 WPIAL softball brackets during the networks Playoff Pairings Show at 4 p.m.

Eighty district softball teams have been invited to this postseason party including all six defending champions: Bethel Park in 6A, North Hills in 5A, Beaver in 4A, Mt. Pleasant in 3A, Laurel in 2A and West Greene in A.

Laurel will be trying to three-peat in 2A while the Pioneers of West Greene hope to make WPIAL history by winning a record sixth consecutive softball championship.

Lax brax

Softball isn’t the only sport that will be set for the postseason on Thursday. The WPIAL will also release the brackets for the 2022 boys and girls lacrosse playoffs.

It was almost a clean sweep of the lacrosse district crowns last spring.

Shady Side Academy won the girls 3A title; however, the Bulldogs boys team reached the finals and lost a nail biter to North Allegheny, 9-8.

The brooms were out in 2A as both the Mars boys and girls celebrated championships.

The Shady Side Academy girls team will be trying to win gold for a third straight season while the Mars boys program is shooting for a sixth consecutive lacrosse title.

The WPIAL will release the baseball and boys volleyball brackets Friday.

You can watch as the brackets are unveiled during the Baseball Playoff Pairings Show on Trib HSSN at 2 p.m. Friday.

Better late than never

Both Class 3A and Class 2A in WPIAL boys volleyball have 13 teams each set to battle in the upcoming postseason.

Class 3A may have a 14th team by the end of Thursday.

On the final night of the regular season, Fox Chapel is an avid spectator.

The Foxes finished their section schedule Tuesday by staying alive with a win over Butler to improve to 5-7.

Now for Fox Chapel to clinch, Butler needs to lose to Seneca Valley.

The Golden Tornado are 5-6 while the Raiders are tied for the section lead with North Allegheny.