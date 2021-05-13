What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 14, 2021: It’s time for baseball brackets
Thursday, May 13, 2021 | 11:28 PM
For the first time in two years, it is time to discuss baseball bracketology in the WPIAL.
You can watch when Trib HSSN unveils the brackets first on the WPIAL Baseball Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m.
The field is set with nine teams in the Class 6A brackets, 16 teams in 5A, 3A and 2A, 13 teams in 4A and 12 teams in A.
Here are the section champions, including those sections that ended in a tie for first place:
6A – North Allegheny, Norwin, Hempfield
5A – Franklin Regional, Plum , South Fayette, Shaler, West Allegheny, Bethel Park
4A – North Catholic, Montour, West Mifflin
3A – Hopewell, Avonworth, Derry, McGuffey
2A – Carmichaels, Shenango, Serra Catholic, Seton LaSalle
A – Rochester, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Union, Greensburg Central Catholic, Eden Christian Academy
That’s a wrap
The final section game in the district will take place Friday when West Allegheny visits South Fayette in a Section 4-5A finale.
Even though the playoff brackets are out, a lot is riding on this game for the three-time defending 5A champion Indians. If West A wins, it shares the section crown with Chartiers Valley.
South Fayette is locked into fourth place.
Final countdown
With the regular season nearly in the books, here are some final postseason tune-up nonsection games set for Friday involving WPIAL playoff-bound teams.
In softball, rivals and former section foes collide when North Allegheny hosts North Hills.
In baseball, Bethel Park hosts rival and former section foe Mt. Lebanon, Knoch visits Shady Side Academy, Apollo-Ridge hosts Greensburg Central Catholic, Indiana is at Ligonier Valley and New Brighton entertains Riverside.
