What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 14, 2021: It’s time for baseball brackets

Thursday, May 13, 2021 | 11:28 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny shortstop Cole Young takes a throw at second base during a game against Seneca Valley on April 7.

For the first time in two years, it is time to discuss baseball bracketology in the WPIAL.

You can watch when Trib HSSN unveils the brackets first on the WPIAL Baseball Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m.

The field is set with nine teams in the Class 6A brackets, 16 teams in 5A, 3A and 2A, 13 teams in 4A and 12 teams in A.

Here are the section champions, including those sections that ended in a tie for first place:

6A – North Allegheny, Norwin, Hempfield

5A – Franklin Regional, Plum , South Fayette, Shaler, West Allegheny, Bethel Park

4A – North Catholic, Montour, West Mifflin

3A – Hopewell, Avonworth, Derry, McGuffey

2A – Carmichaels, Shenango, Serra Catholic, Seton LaSalle

A – Rochester, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Union, Greensburg Central Catholic, Eden Christian Academy

That’s a wrap

The final section game in the district will take place Friday when West Allegheny visits South Fayette in a Section 4-5A finale.

Even though the playoff brackets are out, a lot is riding on this game for the three-time defending 5A champion Indians. If West A wins, it shares the section crown with Chartiers Valley.

South Fayette is locked into fourth place.

Final countdown

With the regular season nearly in the books, here are some final postseason tune-up nonsection games set for Friday involving WPIAL playoff-bound teams.

In softball, rivals and former section foes collide when North Allegheny hosts North Hills.

In baseball, Bethel Park hosts rival and former section foe Mt. Lebanon, Knoch visits Shady Side Academy, Apollo-Ridge hosts Greensburg Central Catholic, Indiana is at Ligonier Valley and New Brighton entertains Riverside.