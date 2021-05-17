What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 18, 2021: Softball playoffs heat up

By:

Monday, May 17, 2021 | 10:51 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional shortstop Tait Ranchandran makes a diving stop against Armstrong on April 22.

The WPIAL softball playoffs get underway in three classifications Tuesday.

There are eight Class 5A first-round games and four opening-round games in 3A and Class A.

The busiest site will be North Allegheny, which will host a tripleheader.

The first game at 2 p.m. features the only champion Class 5A has known. Since the first 5A championship in 2017, West Allegheny has won all three titles.

Its quest for a four-peat begins with a matchup against Franklin Regional.

A pair of Class A teams hit the field at 4 p.m. when No. 5 seed Springdale takes on Rochester.

The final game is another 5A opening-round contest as No. 5 Chartiers Valley faces Thomas Jefferson. The Colts were co-champs with West A in Section 4-5A. The Jaguars were a final four team in 2019.

All three games can be heard on HSSN.

More lacrosse openers

On Monday, the 2021 WPIAL lacrosse playoffs began with first-round matches in boys AA and girls AAA.

Now we pivot and feature four opening-round matches each in boys AAA and girls AA on Tuesday.

On the boys side, Shady Side Academy, Mt. Lebanon, North Allegheny and Upper St. Clair all received AAA first-round byes.

The four opening-round matches are Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, Penn-Trafford visiting Pine-Richland, Peters Township hosting Norwin and Fox Chapel traveling to Bethel Park.

For the girls, Blackhawk, Hampton, Mars and Indiana earned opening-round byes.

There will be two doubleheaders: Franklin Regional against Seton LaSalle and Oakland Catholic against Chartiers Valley with both matches at Chartiers Valley, then South Fayette against Aquinas Academy and Quaker Valley against Plum with both matches at Plum at 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. respectively.

From bracket reveal to first serves

On Monday, the WPIAL released the brackets for the 2021 boys volleyball playoffs.

On Tuesday, the first round begins with seven AAA and seven AA matches.

The district has decided to go with single matches and home-court advantage for the higher seed in the first-round matches.

North Allegheny and Seton LaSalle will not be in action Tuesday. The Tigers and Rebels are the top seeds in their class and earned an opening-round bye.

The winners Tuesday advance to the quarterfinals on either Wednesday or Thursday.

North Allegheny is the three-time defending AAA champ while Ambridge has won the last two AA titles. The Bridgers are the No. 3 seed and will host Gateway on Tuesday,