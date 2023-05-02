What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 2, 2023: 1st place on the line in boys volleyball

By:

Monday, May 1, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Tribune-Review

While there are plenty of WPIAL baseball and softball games Tuesday that would be great to discuss, unless schools have a dome or a good snow plow, those games will likely be bumped back until later in the week when we are scheduled to have … get this, May-like weather.

However, Tuesday is a busy day indoors as the district boys volleyball season enters its final two weeks of regular season play.

One of the top matchups is for first place in the Section 3-2A as Seton LaSalle visits South Fayette.

The Rebels can take a huge step toward winning the section crown outright with a victory, while a Lions win would leave both teams tied for first place with three section matches remaining.

South Fayette’s only section loss of the season was to Seton LaSalle on April 5, 3-1.

Team tennis openers

While the WPIAL postponed the Class 3A team tennis first round from Monday to Wednesday, the Class 2A opening round is still slated for Tuesday.

One match has already been moved indoors as No. 3 South Park will face No. 14 Blackhawk at the Glen Creek Tennis Club in South Park at 1 p.m.

Class 2A top-seed Sewickley Academy has a bye, so there are only seven first-round matches.

Besides the South Park-Blackhawk match, the other six Round 1 contests are all at 3:30 p.m.

• No. 8 Hampton vs. No. 9 Montour at Hampton Community Park

• No. 5 North Catholic vs. No. 12 Kiski Area at Graham Park in Cranberry

• No. 4 Valley vs. No. 13 Ringgold at Valley

• No. 6 Winchester Thurston vs. No. 11 Indiana at Schenley Sports Complex

• No. 7 Chartiers Valley vs. No. 10 Central Valley at Chartiers Valley

• No. 2 Quaker Valley vs. No. 15 Burrell at Quaker Valley