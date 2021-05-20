What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 20, 2021: Unpredictable 5A softball tourney rolls on

Thursday, May 20, 2021 | 12:56 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel pitcher Mackenzie Borlovich (right) celebrates the first out of the seventh inning during a WPIAL Class 5A first round playoff game against Plum on Tuesday.

Call it Black Tuesday around the WPIAL Class 5A softball playoffs.

Half of the first-round games in 5A produced upsets as the bracket was turned upside down.

No. 2 Latrobe, No. 3 Plum, No. 4 Shaler and No. 6 West Allegheny were all ousted in the opening round. With the Indians falling, the WPIAL will crown a 5A softball champion not named West Allegheny for the first time.

The quarterfinals take place Thursday, and the only matchup not affected by the upset bug is No. 1 Penn-Trafford vs. No. 8 North Hills.

The three other contests are No. 5 Chartiers Valley against No. 13 Connellsville, No. 7 Armstrong facing No. 15 Indiana and No. 11 Franklin Regional taking on No. 14 Fox Chapel.

Also on Thursday’s schedule are the Class 3A quarterfinals (Derry-Mt. Pleasant, South Allegheny-Avonworth, Southmoreland-North Catholic, Ellwood City-Waynesburg Central) and the Class A second round (Bishop Canevin-West Greene. Springdale-South Side, Mapletown-Leechburg, Greensburg Central Catholic-Union).

Baseball 3A lid lifters

The baseball playoffs began Wednesday in four classifications. Now Class 3A takes center stage with eight opening-round games Thursday.

Hopewell lost a heartbreaker to Steel Valley in the 2019 3A title game. Now the Vikings are the top seed and open up against Waynesburg Central.

South Park is the only non-section champion to grab a top four seed. The Eagles are No. 3 and will face 2018 district champion Brownsville.

You can watch or listen to all eight games on HSSN.

Volleyball, lax quarters II

With two WPIAL boys volleyball quarterfinals in the books, the other six will take place Thursday.

A pair of boys AAA second-round matches in the bottom half of the bracket along with all four AA matches are slated for Thursday.

Quarterfinals matches are also set for Thursday in boys AAA and girls AA lacrosse.