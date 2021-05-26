What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 27, 2021: One spot in finals still up for grabs

By:

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 | 11:15 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley’s Kailey Johnston hits a two-run triple against Apollo-Ridge on April 26.

The WPIAL baseball and softball semifinals are all in the book.

Well, almost.

All 12 baseball final four games were played Tuesday and 11 district softball semifinals were decided Tuesday and Wednesday, except one.

The Class 2A semifinal between top-seeded Ligonier Valley and No. 5 seed Shenango was halted Wednesday evening when thunderstorms rolled through Western Pa.

The Wildcats lead 3-0 in the top of the third inning as they try to become the third team to knock off a No. 1 seed before the WPIAL finals on June 2-3.

Class 5A top seed Penn-Trafford lost in the quarterfinals and 4A No. 1 Elizabeth Forward was bounced on Wednesday.

The game resumes at 6 p.m. at Mars and you can watch it on Trib HSSN.

Thriving for third

The WPIAL is loading up on consolation games this year in baseball and softball.

They are needed in 4A, 3A and Class A with only the top three district teams qualifying for the PIAA playoffs.

In the past, the district has always played follow the winner to determine which was the third seed and the fourth seed from the WPIAL when four teams would qualify.

However, this year in 5A and 2A, the semifinals losers will play to determine third instead of the third team being the squad that lost to the eventual champion in the semifinals.

Three softball consolation games are set for Thursday.

In 5A, Fox Chapel faces Chartiers Valley for the third seed at 2 p.m. at Mars.

That will be followed by the win-and-you’re-in game in Class A as Leechburg faces South Side at 4 p.m.

In 3A, one state playoff spot is up for grabs as Southmoreland plays Avonworth at 2 p.m. at Gateway.

All three games can be heard on Trib HSSN.

One for the thumb

The Mars boys lacrosse team will try to climb into rare air Thursday when it attempts to win a fifth straight WPIAL AA boys lacrosse championship.

The top-seeded Fightin’ Planets have been dominant in their two postseason wins.

After a first-round bye, Mars beat Franklin Regional and South Fayette in the quarterfinals and semifinals by a combined score of 49-9, eclipsing the 20-goal mark in both games.

Standing in the way of history is No. 2 seed Chartiers Valley.

The Planets and Colts collide at 5:30 p.m. at Robert Morris University.

The AAA title match follows as the class will crown a new champion when No. 1 seed Shady Side Academy goes up against No. 3 North Allegheny.

The Bulldogs beat the Tigers in early May, 16-8.

You can watch both matches on Trib HSSN.