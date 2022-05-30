What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 31, 2022: Breaking down the baseball, softball 3rd-place games

Jeff Helsel | Mon Valley Independent Burrell meets for a conference in the pitching circle during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal against Eizabeth Forward on May 25.

Life is about second chances. If you come up short of a goal and can hit the second-chance button, golden memories could lie ahead.

That is the hope of 18 district softball and baseball teams coming out of the holiday weekend.

While hopes of a WPIAL championship are gone, a chance for gold in the PIAA postseason could become a reality with success in the consolation games.

The WPIAL has four softball and five baseball consolation games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday for those teams that came up one win short of the finals with a semifinals loss last week.

Five of the nine consolation games will be an elimination contest for a state playoff berth. The other four are to determine the third and fourth seeds out of the WPIAL.

Tuesday softball

Class 5A: Chartiers Valley (15-5) vs. North Hills (16-4) at Mars at 3 p.m. on HSSN

Chartiers Valley hopes to continue its eyebrow-raising postseason run into the state playoffs after the No. 11 seed Colts upset Fox Chapel and Trinity to reach the WPIAL semifinals. There they fell to No. 2 Penn-Trafford, 3-2.

Last spring, the Colts also played in the 5A consolation game and beat Fox Chapel, 2-1, to earn the 5A No. 3 seed out of District 7 in the PIAA postseason. CV lost to Bellefonte in the first round, 4-1.

North Hills tied Fox Chapel for the Section 3-5A title this season and was the No. 4 seed in the district playoffs. The 2021 WPIAL champions beat Upper St. Clair and Latrobe by a combined score of 14-3 in the first two rounds before falling to top seed Armstrong in the semifinals, 6-4.

Speaking of Armstrong, after wins over Fox Chapel and Bellefonte in the 2021 PIAA playoffs, the Indians lost to the River Hawks, 7-4, to end North Hills’ memorable season in the state semifinals.

Both teams have qualified for the state playoffs. The winner of this game will face either Central Mountain or DuBois while the loser takes on the Armstrong vs. Penn-Trafford winner on Monday, June 6.

Class 4A: Burrell (12-2) vs. Montour (14-5) at Mars at 1 p.m. on HSSN

Burrell earned a first-round bye in the WPIAL 4A playoffs after winning Section 1-4A. The Buccaneers scraped by Belle Vernon in 11 innings before falling to Elizabeth Forward in the semifinals, 2-1.

It has been 11 years since the Bucs last participated in the PIAA postseason. After winning the 2011 WPIAL AA crown, Burrell beat Moniteau and Central Cambria before falling to Philipsburg-Osceola in the state semifinals, 5-0.

Montour entered the district softball playoffs as the No. 5 seed and outslugged Knoch, 11-9, then took nine innings to scratch past Yough, 2-1. Their championship hopes were dashed as the Spartans fell to section foe Beaver for a third time this season in last week’s semifinals, 6-1.

The Spartans last played in a WPIAL consolation game five years ago when they lost to Albert Gallatin in a 5A qualifier, 8-4.

This is an elimination game. The winner advances to the state playoffs to face District 10 champion Villa Maria Academy on June 6.

Class 3A: South Allegheny (13-4) vs. Southmoreland (13-4) at Norwin at 3 p.m. on HSSN

South Allegheny enjoyed a first-round bye after winning Section 3-3A. The Gladiators cruised past Keystone Oaks in the quarterfinals but lost a tough one to Deer Lakes in the semifinals, 5-4.

The Gladiators are playing for a state playoff berth for the first time since 2011. SA beat Deer Lakes, 6-2, in the AA consolation game, and then lost to Philipsburg-Osceola, 10-0, in the opening round.

Southmoreland squeaked by Derry in the opening round of the district playoffs, 5-4, before opening up the offense and taking down No. 4 seed Ellwood City in the quarterfinals, 14-4. The offense went dry in the semifinals as the Scotties were blanked by top seed Avonworth, 3-0.

This is the third meeting of the year between these section foes and South Allegheny is going for the sweep. The Gladiators beat the Scotties in a pair of close regular season games, 6-4 on April 12 and again 13 days later, 5-3.

The season ends for the loser while the winner advances to play Bald Eagle or Westmont Hilltop on June 6.

Class 2A: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (10-4) vs. Laurel (16-4) at Mars at 5 p.m. on HSSN

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart rolled out the offense at the start of the WPIAL 2A playoffs, scoring a combined 28 runs in victories over Mohawk and Bentworth. The “O” wasn’t there though against No. 2 Frazier as the Chargers fell, 10-1, in the semifinals last week.

With the two district playoffs wins, OLSH has qualified for the PIAA softball playoffs for the first time this century and possibly ever.

Laurel was the No. 5 seed in the WPIAL 2A postseason this year. The Spartans blanked Burgettstown, 10-0, in the first round and defeated Chartiers-Houston, 4-1, in the quarterfinals. Their run at a fourth straight title ended in the semifinals, though, as Laurel lost in eight innings, 1-0, to top-seeded Neshannock.

This is the fourth season in a row Laurel will be playing in the state playoffs. The Spartans advanced as far as the quarterfinals in 2019 and 2021.

Both teams are in the PIAA playoffs. The winner is the No. 3 seed and will face District 10 champion Seneca or Reynolds. The loser of OLSH-Laurel will play the WPIAL champion, either Neshannock or Frazier, on Monday, June 6.

The Class A softball consolation game was last week with Greensburg Central Catholic beating Springdale, 9-6. The Centurions qualify and will play the Forest vs. DuBois Central Catholic District 9 championship game winner.

Tuesday baseball

Class 5A: Bethel Park (16-4) vs. Thomas Jefferson (15-7) at Ross Memorial Field at the W&J Sports Complex in Washington at 4:30 p.m. on HSSN

Bethel Park is used to the tight games. The Black Hawks won one-run games in the district playoffs over Gateway and South Fayette in the first two rounds, but came up empty in trying to return to the finals when they were blanked by West Allegheny, 3-0, in the semifinals.

Keep in mind both times Bethel Park has won a PIAA baseball championship in 1988 and 2021, it did not win a WPIAL title that year. The Black Hawks defeated Northern York, Southern Lehigh, Central Mountain and Red Land on their way to state gold 12 months ago.

Thomas Jefferson began the postseason as the No. 12 seed and has been on a roll. The Jaguars upset Latrobe, 14-7, in the opener and knocked off another surprise, Chartiers Valley, 1-0, in the quarterfinals. They ran out of steam and were eliminated by top-seeded Peters Township, 11-1, in the district semifinals.

TJ, which lost to BP twice this season, 10-0, and 10-9, will be playing in the state playoffs for the first time since 2012 when they reached the quarterfinals and lost to Blackhawk.

Both teams are into the state playoffs with the winner of the consolation game playing the DuBois vs. Central Mountain winner while the loser of BP-TJ will play the winner of the Peters Township vs. West Allegheny WPIAL title game on June 6.

Class 3A: Hopewell (15-7) vs. Avonworth (15-8) at Ross Memorial Field at the W&J Sports Complex in Washington at 7 p.m. on HSSN

Hopewell earned the top seed in the 3A tournament after winning the Section 1-3A title, and the Vikings showed they were ready to defend their 2021 crown by rolling past both South Allegheny and Deer Lakes in the first two rounds. Repeat hopes were dashed, though, when they lost to Mohawk, 6-2, in the 3A semifinals.

The Vikings hopes to return to the state playoffs for a fifth straight season. Hopewell won its two previous district consolation games, beating Deer Lakes, 1-0 in 2017 and Greensburg Salem, 4-1 in 2018.

Avonworth rode back-to-back shutouts into the final four last week, first blanking Southmoreland, 10-0, then East Allegheny, 8-0. Its run ended in a tough loss to South Park in the semifinals, 3-2.

The Antelopes hope to change history from last year after they lost and were eliminated in the 3A consolation game by McGuffey, 2-1.

This is an elimination game with the winner advancing to the state finals against District 10 champion Franklin or Fairview on June 6.

Class 2A: Burgettstown (14-4) vs. Riverside (15-6) at Ross Memorial Field at the W&J Sports Complex in Washington at 2:00 p.m. on HSSN

Burgettstown quietly drew the No. 6 seed and then made some noise with district playoff wins over California, 14-4, in the first round and by ousting defending champion Shenango, 6-1, in the quarterfinals. The Blue Devils clashed with Neshannock in a semifinals classic before falling, 5-3 in 12 innings.

Reaching the state playoffs is unchartered territory for the Blue Devils. They have only qualified for the WPIAL baseball postseason three times in the last 20 years.

Riverside was the No. 5 seed in the 2A postseason and picked up a couple of close wins in the first two rounds, 5-4 over Chartiers-Houston in the opener and 3-2 over Carmichaels in the quarters. Another close game in the semifinals did not go their way as top-seeded Serra Catholic prevailed, 6-5.

The Panthers last played in a consolation game four years ago, losing to South Side, 7-5. The year prior was their last taste of the state playoffs as Riverside reached the 3A quarterfinals in 2017.

Both teams have qualified for states. The winner of this game is the No. 3 seed out of the WPIAL and will play District 6 champion, either Portage or Mount Union. The loser of the Burgettstown vs. Riverside game is the No. 4 seed out of the district and will face the District 9 champion, either Redbank Valley or Johnsonburg on June 6.

Wednesday baseball

Class 4A: Knoch (13-8) vs. Laurel Highlands (14-7) at Ross Memorial Field at the W&J Sports Complex in Washington at 5:30 p.m. on HSSN

Knoch finished in a three-way tie for second place in Section 1-4A but made the most of its No. 6 seed in the WPIAL playoffs. The Knights beat Uniontown, 2-1, in the first round before ousting No. 3 North Catholic, 6-3, in the quarterfinals. The title lights went dark though on the Knights in the semifinals as they lost 3-1 to No. 2 West Mifflin.

Seven years after capturing the 2015 PIAA baseball title, the Knights hope to return to the state postseason. Knoch last played in a consolation game in 2016, losing to Mars, 3-1.

Laurel Highlands earned a first-round bye in the WPIAL tournament as the No. 4 seed and won their debut against Beaver in the quarterfinals, 3-1. The Mustangs could not knock off top-seeded Montour in the semifinals, losing 4-2.

The Mustangs are in a familiar spot, playing in their second straight 4A consolation game. LH lost to Blackhawk, 3-2, last spring. Laurel Highlands did participate in the state playoffs in 2019 after reaching the WPIAL finals. They ended a great season with a loss to Shaler in the title game and to Cedar Cliff in the first round.

This is an elimination game with the winner advancing to play the District 10 champion, either Cathedral Prep or Slippery Rock, on June 6.

Class A: Rochester (10-8) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (11-8) at Ross Memorial Field at the W&J Sports Complex in Washington at 3 p.m. on HSSN

Rochester has played it even in the 2022 postseason. After a first-round bye as the No. 3 seed, the Rams shut out Sewickley Academy, 2-0, in the quarterfinals but came up a run short against a familiar foe in falling to Union in the semifinals, 3-2.

The Rams are trying to earn their first PIAA baseball playoff appearance in 14 years. Rochester reached the state quarterfinals after losing to Carmichaels in the WPIAL finals back in 2008.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart was the No. 5 seed in the district Class A playoffs and disposed of both Jefferson-Morgan and West Greene by a combined score of 18-2. The Chargers’ title hopes were jolted by undefeated Eden Christian Academy in the semifinals, 6-5.

Five years ago, OLSH played in the 2A consolation game and lost to Serra Catholic, 2-0. The Chargers last taste of the state baseball playoffs was in 2013 when they reached the PIAA quarterfinals.

The loser goes home while the winner plays the Clairion-Limestone vs. DuBois Central Catholic winner of the District 9 championship game.