What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 4, 2021: Hempfield, Penn-Trafford to meet on court

By:

Monday, May 3, 2021 | 11:04 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review

With another wet forecast, we take cover indoors and check out some of the big matches in boys volleyball on Tuesday.

There is only one game in the loss column separating Hempfield and Penn-Trafford, the top two teams in Section 3-AAA. The Warriors host the Spartans on Tuesday hoping to hand Hempfield its first section loss of the season.

In Section 2-AAA, third-place Butler will take a shot at undefeated section leader North Allegheny in a match you can hear on HSSN.

In Section 3-AA, Bishop Canevin hosts Keystone Oaks in a match for fourth place. The top four teams in each section qualify for the playoffs. You can watch the Golden Eagles vs. Crusaders match on HSSN.

Lacrosse rain dance

Barring storms, some key boys and girls lacrosse matches are set for Tuesday.

On the boys side, Franklin Regional visits Chartiers Valley in a battle between two of the top four teams in Section 1-AA.

In Section 2-AA, a battle of unbeaten section teams takes place at Mars as the Fightin’ Planets host neighboring North Catholic.

A share of first place is at stake in girls Section 2-AAA when Shady Side Academy (8-0) welcomes North Allegheny (7-1).

In Section 2-AA, a share of first place is at stake when Hampton (6-0) host Plum (7-1).

Two at Pullman

With a wet forecast, baseball games scheduled for artificial turf have a chance to be played in the early part of this week.

Two of the better district baseball games Tuesday are scheduled for Pullman Park in Butler.

North Catholic has a two-game lead over Knoch and Highlands in Section 1-4A. The Trojans battle the Knights on the turf at 5:30 p.m.

That will be followed by a Section 1-6A showdown for second place as Butler hosts Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m.

You can watch both games, weather permitting of course, on HSSN.