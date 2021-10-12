What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 12, 2021: Girls soccer races coming down to wire

Monday, October 11, 2021 | 11:43 PM

You could say that South Park and Elizabeth Forward are fit to be tied for their girls soccer section title.

As the Eagles and Warriors conclude section play, they are deadlocked for first place with 7-0-2 records in Section 4-2A.

On Tuesday, South Park visits Keystone Oaks while Elizabeth Forward hosts South Allegheny.

If the Eagles and Warriors both win, or both lose, or both tie, they will be co-champions in Section 4 with nothing to break the tie because both teams tied each other in their two section matches this fall.

Both meetings ended in 1-1 draws.

Also in Class 2A in Section 3, the top spot is up for grabs Tuesday when Southmoreland hosts Mt. Pleasant.

The visiting Vikings are a perfect 7-0 in section play while the Scotties are 7-1-1 with two matches in hand.

This is the section finale for Southmoreland while Mt. Pleasant has two more section matches to play.

A-OK in A-K Valley volleyball

Two weeks remain in section play in WPIAL girls volleyball.

While some of the section championship races look like they have been decided, most are coming down to these final few matches.

One such races heats up Tuesday as Hampton visits Freeport in a battle for the top spot in Section 5-3A.

The Talbots are in first place with an 8-0 section record and can all but wrap up the section crown with a road win. The Yellowjackets are 8-1 with their lone section loss at Hampton last month.

Another key match Tuesday is Ligonier Valley at Valley.

The host Vikings are 4-4 and have a half-game lead over the Rams in the battle for fourth place and a playoff spot in Section 5-2A.

Love for the 3A team tennis playoffs

With the district Class 2A girls team tennis first round playoffs in the books from Monday, it’s time for the 3A postseason to begin Tuesday afternoon.

Defending champion Latrobe is the top seed and will host Oakland Catholic.

Peters Township, the 2019 champ, is the No. 2 seed and is home to Penn-Trafford on Tuesday.

The other six first round matches on Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m.:Mt. Lebanon at Moon, Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional at North Allegheny, Seneca Valley at Upper St. Clair, Bethel Park at Shady Side Academy, Allderdice at Norwin.

The winners advance to the quarterfinals on Thursday.