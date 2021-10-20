What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 20, 2021: Watch soccer playoff pairings show only on Trib HSSN

By:

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 | 9:22 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Conor Morrisard battles North Allegheny’s Evan Anderson for a header during their game on Oct. 11.

It’s time to pull back the curtain and unveil the 2021 WPIAL boys and girls soccer brackets.

The big reveal takes place Wednesday afternoon during the WPIAL Soccer Playoff Pairings Show at 2 p.m. only on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Sixty district boys teams and 62 girls teams begin their quest to win WPIAL gold on the pitch.

The defending boys champions are Seneca Valley (4A), Mars (3A), Deer Lakes (2A) and Greensburg Central Catholic (A). Trying to repeat on the girls side are North Allegheny (4A), Mars (3A), North Catholic (2A) and Greensburg Central Catholic (A).

Here is the bracket breakdown:

Boys 4A: 12 teams with the top four-seeds receiving first-round byes

Boys 3A: 16 teams, no byes and no preliminary matches

Boys 2A: 16 teams, no byes and no preliminary matches

Boys A: 16 teams, no byes and no preliminary matches

Girls 4A: 13 teams with the top three-seeds receiving first-round byes

Girls 3A: 16 teams, no byes and no preliminary matches

Girls 2A: 17 teams, one preliminary match

Girls A: 16 teams, no byes and no preliminary matches

After the soccer matchups are revealed, the WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show will be at 2 p.m. Friday only on HSSN.

Top two duel

While most of the WPIAL girls volleyball teams will conclude their section schedule Thursday, one section champion wraps it up a day early.

On Wednesday, Section 2-4A front runner Moon will host Bethel Park.

The Black Hawks are currently in second place with an 8-2 section record, 2½ games behind the 11-0 section champion Tigers.

Field hockey frays

A pair of 2020 Class 3A field hockey semifinalists meet Wednesday to wind down the 2021 regular season.

Pine-Richland visits North Allegheny in a match you can listen to on HSSN at 7:30 p.m.

Both rivals were in the final four with different outcomes a year ago. Pine-Richland beat Mt. Lebanon on its way to a WPIAL championship while North Allegheny lost to Peters Township.