What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 26, 2021: Rematches set in boys soccer playoffs

By:

Monday, October 25, 2021 | 7:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Saidi Issa moves the ball away from Seneca Valley’s Gavin Loya on Sept. 15.

Class 4A and A will take the stage Tuesday with opening-round boys soccer playoffs in both classifications.

With four first-rounds byes, only four first-round matches are slated in 4A. Two of them are recent rematches.

Two weeks ago, Fox Chapel edged visiting Penn-Trafford in a nonsection match, 3-1. The teams meet again at Fox Chapel on Tuesday. The Foxes are the No. 5 seed while the Warriors are the tournament’s lowest seed at No. 12.

It’s only been 10 days since North Allegheny and Upper St. Clair squared off in a nonsection match. NA won at home, 3-0.

The No. 6-seeded Tigers will again host the Panthers, who are the No. 11 seed.

These two also met in the first round of the 2019 playoffs with USC pitching a 2-0 shutout.

In boys Class A, Springdale clashes with Seton LaSalle in the anticipated 8-9 matchup Tuesday.

These programs met last year in the quarterfinals with the Dynamos cruising to a 5-0 win.

Girls soccer first round

The final night of the first round in the district girls soccer playoffs features Class 2A games.

A year ago, South Park was the No. 1 seed, eventual champion North Catholic was No. 3, and Southmoreland was No. 4.

This year, the top of the deck was shuffled a bit with North Catholic No. 1, Southmoreland at No. 2 and South Park the No. 3 seed.

Freeport has been the No. 14 seed in both years. The Yellowjackets lost 7-0 to North Catholic in the opener a year ago. Now, they visit South Park on Tuesday.

Lid lifters in girls volleyball

Monday opened the 2021 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs with 11 preliminary round matches.

Now, the first round begins Tuesday with openers in the league’s largest and smallest classifications.

There are four first-round matches in 4A and eight Round 1 contests in Class A.

Seven of the eight 4A teams in action Tuesday also participated in the first round a year ago. The top four seeds from last year — North Allegheny, Shaler, Oakland Catholic and Moon — were also 1-4 in the 2020 playoffs.

Norwin and Peters Township did not make this year’s postseason after reaching the playoffs last year while Canon-McMillan qualified this season when they missed in 2020.

This year’s 4A playoff field has 13 teams instead of 12 from a year ago.

In Class A, coming off its first WPIAL postseason victory in any sport, district newcomer Hillcrest Christian Academy now faces top seed and four-time defending champion Bishop Canevin.

Final four

While other sports are just beginning the round of 16, field hockey is starting with its final four.

In Class 3A, defending champion Pine-Richland hosts Peters Township in a rematch of last year’s title match while North Allegheny takes on Hempfield in the other semifinal.

In 2A, 2020 champion Penn-Trafford will host Latrobe while Fox Chapel goes up against Upper St. Clair.

Finally, there’s only one semifinals match in Class A as The Ellis School battles Aquinas Academy.

The winner will face defending champion Shady Side Academy, which has a bye to the title match.

You can watch all three championships matches Saturday, only on Trib HSSN.