What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 6, 2021: Franklin Regional, Hampton square off

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | 10:01 PM

Metro Creative

A year ago, Hampton and Franklin Regional finished first and second in the WPIAL Section 1-3A standings with the Talbots beating out the Panthers for the section crown by only a half-game.

This season, the roles are reversed.

Entering their girls soccer section showdown at Hampton on Wednesday, Franklin Regional has the half-game lead with a 7-1 record while Hampton is 7-1-1.

The Panthers’ lone section blemish was a 2-1 loss at home to the Talbots last month.

The teams split their regular season series a year ago.

The winner Wednesday will head into the final week of section action in first place.

Two for one

First place or a share of the top spot is up for grabs in a pair of WPIAL girls soccer Class A sections Wednesday.

In Section 3-A, front-running Freedom is set to host Riverside. The Bulldogs are in first place with a 6-0 section record while the visiting Panthers are close behind with a 6-1 mark. Freedom is going for the series sweep after winning at Riverside last month, 5-3.

In Section 4-A, Bishop Canevin hosts Aquinas Academy.

The Crusaders sit atop the section with a record of 7-0-1 while the Crusaders could tie Bishop Canevin in the win and loss column as they bring a section record of 6-1 to the Youthtowne field in Clinton.

Clinched, but out

Last fall, the Quaker Valley athletic programs had to shut down due to covid protocols at the worst possible time.

The mid-October hiatus for the Quakers sports teams cost them spots in the WPIAL soccer and volleyball playoffs. The district was forced to bypass the Quakers, despite having qualified, because of the timetable of the start of the soccer and volleyball playoffs.

QV’s spot in the girls volleyball postseason was taken by Carlynton. The Cougars finished in fifth place with a 5-6 record while the Quakers finished at 5-5.

Carlynton made the best of a second chance by beating Chartiers-Houston in a Class 2A preliminary round match before losing in the first round to South Park.

Once again this season, the Quakers and Cougars are bunched up in a battle for fourth place in Section 2-2A. Both teams are 2-5 in the section, tied for the fourth and final playoff spot with Brentwood.

On Wednesday, Quaker Valley hosts Carlynton.