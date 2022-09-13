What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 13, 2022: Runners begin section competition

By:

Monday, September 12, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Wren Kucler finishes third in the Class 3A girls race during the WPIAL cross country championships last year.

Many people around the area will take advantage of a nice, late summer day Tuesday with some sort of run, jog or brisk walk at a nearby park.

Also Tuesday, many young athletes who enjoy a longer run on a more challenging course will be in action as section play opens for WPIAL cross country teams.

Four consecutive Tuesdays will help shape the field for the district championships in late October.

All of the 2021 district team champions will be in action on Tuesday.

• North Allegheny boys (3A) will host Mars, as will the NA Tigers girls (3A) after the two swept gold last fall.

• Hampton boys (2A) will travel to Avonworth for a section meet with the Antelopes and Highlands.

• Riverview boys (A) are at Deer Lakes for a five-school section meet with the Lancers, Shady Side Academy, Knoch and North Catholic.

• Montour girls (2A) head to Hopewell for a section meet with the Vikings and Beaver.

• Our Lady of the Sacred Heart girls (A) travel to Brentwood for a section meet against the Spartans and Northgate.

Boys soccer battles

There is a five-way tie for first place in Section 2-4A as Allderdice, Peters Township, Upper St. Clair, Canon-McMillan and Mt. Lebanon all sit on top with 3-1 section records.

Four of those five teams meet on the pitch Tuesday.

Allderdice hosts USC at Cupples Stadium. The Dragons are 5-1-1 overall and are 3-0-1 in their last four. The Panthers are 4-1-1 but are coming off their only loss of the season, 2-1, to Canon-McMillan.

Also on Tuesday, Mt. Lebanon travels to Peters Township. The Blue Devils are 3-3 overall but have won three of four while the Indians are 4-1 for the season with three straight wins.

Two other big matches set for Tuesday have sole possession of first place at stake.

McGuffey will visit Mt. Pleasant in Section 3-2A. Both the Highlanders and Vikings are a perfect 4-0 in section play thus far.

Seton LaSalle hosts Serra Catholic in an early Section 4-A showdown. The Rebels and Eagles have each won both of their previous section matches.

Serves and sets

Tuesday marks another busy evening of WPIAL girls volleyball section matches.

Six of those matches feature battles for first place or a share of the early section lead.

• Thomas Jefferson visits Albert Gallatin in Section 3-3A. Both teams are off to 2-0 starts in section play.

• Neshannock is at Ellwood City in Section 1-2A. Both schools are tied with Shenango for first place with 2-0 section records.

• South Park travels to Brentwood in Section 2-2A. The Eagles and Spartans are tied for first place with South Allegheny at 2-0.

• Avonworth hosts Quaker Valley in Section 4-2A. The Antelopes and Quakers are alone atop the section with 2-0 records.

• Burrell welcomes Derry in Section 5-2A. The Buccaneers and Trojans are tied for first place at 2-0 with defending district champion Freeport.

• Serra Catholic visits Greensburg Central Catholic in Section 4-A. Both teams are 2-0, a half-game ahead of St. Joseph (1-0).