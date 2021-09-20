What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 20, 2021: South Hills soccer showdown

Monday, September 20, 2021 | 7:43 PM

Even though the pendulum has swung due north with Seneca Valley and North Allegheny winning the four of the last five WPIAL boys soccer championships in the highest classification, there was a time when gold could be found in a four-mile radius of Route 19 in the South Hills of Pittsburgh.

In the first 15 years of this century, Peters Township won five district championships while Upper St. Clair won three titles.

Both programs were playoff teams a year ago with Peters Township reaching the title match before losing to Seneca Valley, 4-3, in double overtime.

On Tuesday, PT makes the eight-minute trip north to USC with first place at stake.

The Indians are 4-0 in Section 2-4A, a perfect 6-0 overall, while the Panthers are 3-0 in the section and 3-2 overall.

The teams split against each other a year ago, with both teams winning at home by 2-0 scores.

Other boys soccer dandies

On a busy Tuesday night of district boys soccer, a pair of Class A matches will take place with first place up for grabs.

In Section 2-A, rivals Jeannette and Greensburg Central Catholic meet at GCC. The Centurions (3-0, 4-1) are a half-game ahead of the visiting Jayhawks (2-0, 4-0).

In Section 3-A, Eden Christian will host Winchester Thurston. Both teams are unbeaten in section play, but the Warriors (4-0, 7-0) have the advantage in the win column over the Bears (2-0, 4-0-1).

One other key game Tuesday has defending champion Mars hosting Kiski Area. Both the Cavaliers and Fightin’ Planets are 4-1 in Section 1-3A, a half-game behind Hampton (4-0).

Tuesday volleyball trifecta

On a busy night of district girls volleyball, three section matches stand out, matching undefeated teams fighting for section supremacy.

First place is at stake in a pair of Class 3A matches.

In Section 2, Trinity visits South Fayette. Both the Hillers and Lions are 3-0 atop the section.

In Section 3, Albert Gallatin (4-0) has a half-game lead over both Thomas Jefferson (3-0) and Uniontown (3-0). On Tuesday, Thomas Jefferson hosts Albert Gallatin.

In Section 3-2A, Waynesburg (4-0) has a half-game lead over both Frazier and Carmichaels, who have won all three of their section matches. The first head-to-head match between the three is Tuesday when Frazier hosts Waynesburg.