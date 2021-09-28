What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 27, 2021: Key cross country meets on tap

Monday, September 27, 2021 | 10:31 PM

Tribune-Review Runners compete at the 2020 Tri-State Coaches Association Cross Country Championships.

If you wanted to know which way to run to win cross country gold in WPIAL Class 3A in 2020, the answer was north.

In the WPIAL boys cross country team championships, North Allegheny finished first, Butler second and Seneca Valley third.

In the girls team championship results, North Allegheny was first, Pine-Richland second and Seneca Valley third.

With less than a month from the 2021 WPIAL cross country championships, the team meets continues Tuesday with a showdown in Division I, Section 3.

Two boys and girls teams undefeated in section matches thus far meet when North Allegheny visits Seneca Valley.

The Tigers and Raiders will be joined by the boys and girls team from North Hills in a tri-meet section race.

Section competition in district cross country is scheduled to conclude Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Two for one

First place in WPIAL girls soccer in a pair of sections is up for grabs Tuesday.

In Section 3-3A, Thomas Jefferson visits Plum. The host Mustangs sit stop the section with a 6-0 record, one game ahead of the 5-1 Jaguars. Plum edged TJ in the first meeting of the year between the two, 1-0.

In Section 1-2A, the lead for North Catholic over Avonworth is only a half-game. The Trojans are 4-0 in the section while the Antelopes are 4-1. That lone loss was at North Catholic in the first meeting, 4-0. Tuesday, the rivals meet at Avonworth.

More Avon-NC

Speaking of Avonworth and North Catholic, the schools not only have a big girls soccer match Tuesday, they also square off with first place at stake in girls volleyball.

Both the Antelopes and Trojans are a perfect 4-0 in Section 2-2A and meet for the first of two battles Tuesday at North Catholic.

There are three other key matches with a share of first place up for grabs on a busy day of WPIAL girls volleyball: Franklin Regional (6-0) at Plum (5-1) in Section 1-3A , Hopewell (4-1) at Central Valley (5-0) in Section 4-3A, and Neshannock (5-1) at Laurel (6-0) in Section 1-2A.