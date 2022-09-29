What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 29, 2022: Allderdice looks to clinch playoff spot

Thursday, September 29, 2022 | 12:05 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Allderdice’s Cornell Weems battles Westinghouse’s Keyshaun Robinson for a pass last Thursday at Cupples Stadium on the South Side.

Midway through the high school football season, Week 5 kicks off Thursday with City League action from Cupples Stadium.

District 8 defending champion Allderdice will try to clinch a playoff berth when it faces Brashear on Thursday.

The Dragons are 1-1 in the City League and sit in second place behind Westinghouse.

It’s been a tough start for Brashear. The Bulls are 0-1 in the City League, 0-5 overall.

The Dragons and Bulls split in their two meetings last fall. Brashear won the regular season finale, 38-22. Allderdice then won a week later in the City League semifinals, 22-8.

While the Dragons have won nine of the last 12 meetings, the Bulls lead the all-time series, 32-22.

These teams have played in four City League championship games in the last 15 years. Brashear won gold in 2007, 2014 and 2015 while Allderdice claimed the District 8 title in 2017.

September swan song

There are 48 WPIAL boys soccer section matches set for Thursday on the final night of September boys soccer around the district.

One of the top matches has Shady Side Academy visiting Deer Lakes in a battle for at least a share of first place in Section 2-2A.

The Lancers are a perfect 9-0 and in first place in the section, one game ahead of the Bulldogs at 8-1.

SSA’s lone loss this season was at home to Deer Lakes, 1-0, on Sept. 6. Since then, the Bulldogs have won six straight while scoring a total of 34 goals in those six victories.

The Lancers have won 10 straight since their only loss this season, a 2-1 defeat to Burrell on Aug. 27. During the win streak, DL has allowed only 10 goals with five shutouts.

Key volleyball matches

Now that we have reached the second half of section play around WPIAL girls volleyball, not only are matches for first place important, but teams are also jockeying to finish in the top four spots and earn a playoff berth.

Section 2 in Class 2A is a good example with three matches set for Thursday, all with playoff ramifications.

Fort Cherry visits South Park in a battle for a share of first place. The Rangers sit in second place at 6-1, one game behind the front-running Eagles at 7-0.

Another match has third-place Brentwood (5-2) visiting Seton LaSalle (3-4). The Rebels are tied for fourth place with Keystone Oaks.

Speaking of KO, the Golden Eagles (3-4) visit Steel Valley (2-5) while South Allegheny (2-5) tries to avoid an upset when it hosts East Allegheny (0-7).