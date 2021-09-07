What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 7, 2021: Boys soccer opens section play

Monday, September 6, 2021 | 10:28 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum goalkeeper Gabe Kuhn makes a save on Franklin Regional’s Colton Hudson late in the second half of their game on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Murrysville.

We begin with a look at opening night in WPIAL boys section soccer.

We begin with a look at opening night in WPIAL boys section soccer.

Tuesday features a pair of contests matching teams that tied for the section title last fall.

In Section 4-AAA, Plum visits Franklin Regional.

Last season, the Mustangs and Panthers both finished 13-1 atop the section. Franklin Regional won at Plum, 4-1 while the Mustangs returned the favor on their visit to Murrysville, winning 2-1.

Franklin Regional reached the WPIAL final but lost to Mars, 2-1.

Also on Tuesday, Mt. Pleasant hosts Charleroi in the opener of Section 3-AA action.

A year ago, both teams finished 11-1 in the section and were co-champs.

The Cougars won at Mt. Pleasant, 2-1 while two weeks later, the Vikings pitched a shutout in their match at Charleroi, 1-0.

Girls volleyball section lid-lifters

Not only is it opening night of section play in WPIAL boys soccer, but most of the district girls volleyball teams begin section play Tuesday as well.

One feature matchup has defending Class AAAA champion North Allegheny starting its Section 1 schedule with a trip north to Seneca Valley.

The matchup features the two programs that have won six of the last 10 WPIAL girls volleyball championships in the highest classification. North Allegheny won district gold in 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2020 while Seneca Valley won it all in 2011 and 2016.

Last year, the two teams met three times, twice in the regular season won by North Allegheny and again in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

The Tigers beat the Raiders on their way to the title, 25-15, 25-16 and 25-12.

Other champ opening up on the court

Besides North Allegheny, the three other defending WPIAL girls volleyball champions open up section play on Tuesday, as well.

Class 3A champ Franklin Regional hosts Indiana, Class 2A winner North Catholic visits Quaker Valley and four-time defending Class A champion Bishop Canevin hosts district newcomer Hillcrest Christian Academy.

Watch the HCA at Bishop Canevin match on HSSN.

Tags: Bishop Canevin, Charleroi, Franklin Regional, Indiana, Mt. Pleasant, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Plum, Quaker Valley, Seneca Valley