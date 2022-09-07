What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 7, 2022: South Hills girls soccer rivals to clash

Tuesday, September 6, 2022 | 11:38 PM

Between them, Mt. Lebanon and Upper St. Clair have won 14 WPIAL girls soccer titles since the Blue Devils captured the very first district championship awarded in 1983.

However, it has been a while since the Blue Devils or Panthers have mined gold on the pitch. It was 10 years ago when USC won the 2011 Class 3A crown.

Both programs are off to good starts this season and will meet for the first time Wednesday at Upper St. Clair.

The teams are tied for first place in Section 2-4A along with Bethel Park with 2-0 records. The Panthers have only played two matches while the Blue Devils tied District 10 powers Fort LeBouef and McDowell.

Some other early season section battles for first place in WPIAL girls soccer on Wednesday include:

• Oakland Catholic (1-0) at Mars (2-0) in Section 1-3A: The Fightin’ Planets are ranked No. 1 in 3A in the latest HSSN rankings.

• Latrobe (1-0) at Plum (2-0) in Section 3-3A: Both teams are ranked with the host Mustangs at No. 3 and the Wildcats at No. 5.

• Moon (1-0) at West Allegheny (1-0) in Section 4-3A: The Tigers are ranked No. 2 in 3A, trailing only Mars.

• Burrell (1-0) at Freeport (1-0) in Section 2-2A

• Chartiers-Houston (2-0) at Waynesburg (2-0) in Section 2-A: The Buccaneers, ranked No. 5 in Class A, and the Raiders are a combined 7-1 overall this season

Last of the lid lifters

Three WPIAL girls soccer sections have yet to open up section play in 2022. That ends Wednesday.

In Section 3-2A, Southmoreland visits Woodland Hills, Yough hosts Ligonier Valley, and East Allegheny is at Mt. Pleasant.

In Section 4-2A, Brownsville plays Keystone Oaks at Dormont Stadium, Shady Side Academy travels to McGuffey, and South Park hosts West Mifflin.

In Section 4-A, Aquinas Academy is at Winchester Thurston, Bishop Canevin visits the Ellis School, and OLSH hosts Carlynton.

All three of those sections only have six teams, thus the delay in the start of section play.

Links and field hockey

It’s a busy day (weather permitting) for action in both boys golf and girls field hockey Wednesday.

Wednesday marks the start of the second half of section play in boys golf.

Defending champion North Catholic, now playing in Section 8-3A, will square off against Highlands.

In field hockey, one of the marque matchups is a rematch of a 2021 Class 3A semifinal as Upper St. Clair hosts Fox Chapel.

Last fall, the Foxes blanked the Panthers, 2-0, to advance to the 2A finals, where they fell to Penn-Trafford.