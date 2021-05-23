What to watch for in WPIAL sports: Monday, May 24, 2021

Sunday, May 23, 2021

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Eric Chorba and Norwin will face Hempfield for the third time this season in the WPIAL semifinals.

The third time’s a charm.

In this case, the third time will decide the WPIAL Class 6A baseball championship participants.

The 6A semifinals are section rematches. It will be the third meeting of the season between Butler and North Allegheny on one side of the bracket and Nowin against Hempfield on the other side of the tournament.

Top-seed North Allegheny handled Butler in both of the regular season meetings April 26 and 27.

The Tigers won at home 8-1 before going to Butler and blanking the Golden Tornado, 10-0, the next day.

Westmoreland County rivals Hempfield and Norwin split their two late-season matchups, with each team winning at home.

The Knights won 3-0 before the Spartans returned the favor with a 4-1 victory in the section finale.

Both games, along with the 11 other district semifinal and quarterfinal baseball games Monday can be seen or heard on Trib HSSN.

Softball quarters conclude

The WPIAL softball semifinals are set in four classifications. Now the other two will cut their remaining teams from eight to four with the quarterfinals in 4A and 2A.