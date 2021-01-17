What to watch in WPIAL sports Jan. 18, 2021: Chartiers Valley girls chasing history

Sunday, January 17, 2021 | 10:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Perri Page pulls down a rebound against Moon on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Moon Area High School.

History could be made Monday night as the Chartiers Valley girls basketball team tries to set the PIAA record for most consecutive victories.

But it won’t be easy.

The Colts are 3-0 in Section 1-5A, 5-0 overall as they prepare to host a South Fayette team that is 1-0 in the section and 3-0 overall.

Chartiers Valley is trying to win a record 63rd straight game.

The Colts went 30-0 in the 2018-19 season, 27-0 in the pandemic shortened 2019-20 season and has five triumphs this year.

The Colts tied the record of 62 straight wins Friday when they crushed Moon, 79-26.

Lancaster Catholic’s record streak started on opening night of the 2017-18 season and ended 62 wins later in a 72-70 overtime loss to Mifflinburg in the 2019 PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals.

Midway point…kind of

Monday for the girls and Tuesday for the boys would have marked the midway point of section play in the WPIAL if this was a normal regular season.

As we know, this is hardly a normal regular season. A three-week suspension of play pushed everything back, including the postseason.

So while these are still early days, a lot of district section rivals are set to square off over the next two days.

One of the better rivalries in the WPIAL is Norwin against Penn-Trafford.

The girls version of the Knights-Warriors battle on Monday will be a matchup of 4-0 teams.

The boys Norwin vs. Penn-Trafford game on Tuesday features the 3-1 Warriors hosting the 2-2 Knights.

Both games can be seen on Trib HSSN.

Champions collide

It’s a light schedule of WPIAL boys basketball games Monday, but one matchup stands out in a battle of recent champions.

Mt. Lebanon (2-1) visits North Catholic (5-1). The Blue Devils are ranked No. 2 in Class 6A while the Trojans are No. 2 in Class 4A.

Mt. Lebanon was the 2019 Class 6A district champion while North Catholic was crowned Class 3A WPIAL champion a year ago.

Tags: Chartiers Valley, Mt. lebanon, North Catholic, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, South Fayette