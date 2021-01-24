What to watch in WPIAL sports Jan. 25, 2021: Unbeaten 6A girls basketball teams to square off

Sunday, January 24, 2021 | 10:23 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review North Allegheny coach Spencer Stefko calls in a play during a Class 6A WPIAL semifinal game against Upper St. Clair Feb. 25, 2020 at North Hills.

Since coming to North Allegheny six years ago, Spencer Stefko has turned the Tigers girls basketball program into the dominant force in Class 6A.

They are the defending WPIAL champions and have won three of the last four district crowns. The only thing standing between them and a four-peat was an overtime loss in the 2019 championship game to a Peters Township team that went on to win a state title and finish 30-0.

North Allegheny is the top-ranked team in Class 6A in the HSSN district and state rankings and is off and running with a 5-0 record in Section 1 and is 7-0 overall.

However the Tigers put first place and perfection on the line when they visit Penn-Trafford (6-0, 5-0) on Monday in a game on HSSN.

The Warriors have quietly stayed step for step with NA, winning all five of their section games and all six of their games overall.

Penn-Trafford finished 15-8 last year, losing in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, making the move up in class even more impressive for the Warriors.

Now in his 14th season at Penn-Trafford, John Giannikas picked up his 200th career coaching win in a key victory over rival Norwin last week. He hopes to get win No. 202 Monday after 201 came in a win over Seneca Valley.

Other dandies

Here are three other standout matchups on Monday on a busy day of girls basketball around the WPIAL:

Burrell at Knoch: First place in Section 1-4A is up for grabs as the host Knights (3-0, 3-0) take on the Buccaneers (1-0, 2-2) in a game on HSSN.

South Park at Waynesburg Central: Three teams are separated by only a half-game in Section 2-3A. Two of them meet Monday as the Eagles (2-0, 3-0) visit the Raiders (3-0, 5-1). McGuffey is also 2-0 in the section.

Neshannock at Sewickley Academy: The Lancers have a big game with first place OLSH in Section 1-2A on Thursday. But for that game to take on showdown status, they must first beat a team they are even with in the section. Both the Lancers (3-1, 4-1) and Panthers (2-1, 4-2) trail the Chargers (6-0).

Let’s try it again

A key Class 4A boys basketball game originally scheduled for this past Friday will tip off Monday as top-ranked Lincoln Park (2-0, 3-3) visits No. 4 Quaker Valley (2-1, 3-1).

The Quakers have won three straight since losing their season opener to Montour.

The Leopards are coming off a loss on Saturday to 5A top-ranked New Castle. Lincoln Park’s other two losses were to 6A top-ranked Upper St. Clair and 5A No. 2 Chartiers Valley.

Watch this key Section 2-4A game at 7:30 p.m. on HSSN.

Tags: Burrell, Knoch, Lincoln Park, Neshannock, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy, South Park, Waynesburg