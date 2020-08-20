Whole country might be watching what Pennsylvania decides about fall sports

Thursday, August 20, 2020 | 8:17 PM

The PIAA will meet at 3 p.m. Friday, presumably to make its final decision on the fate of fall high school sports in Pennsylvania.

To play or not to play?

The association’s action finally will give member schools a concrete initiative with which to move forward.

It is not hyperbole to say the entire country might be watching to see what the state decides. That is because, according to NFL Football Operations (Playfootball.com), Pennsylvania is the last state to weigh in officially on its plans for the fall, at least football-wise.

The PIAA has held several meetings and delayed the start of fall sports by at least two weeks. Friday, it finally could take its categorical spot among the rest of the United States.

According to the report, best displayed on a color-coded map, 18 states plan to start football on time, 16 will move football to the spring, 13 will have a delayed season and two are planning staggered start times.

The state-by-state breakdown can be viewed here.

Here’s a state-by-state look at the 2020 High School Football Season – for the most up-to-date plans, check with your local high school association and visit: https://t.co/jLcT3diPR7. pic.twitter.com/cjH8OU4ML6 — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) August 19, 2020

