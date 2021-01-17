Winter sports season heats up this week on Trib HSSN

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Carter Leri blocks a shot by Mars’ Anthony Vargo during their game on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Mars Area High School.

The TribLive High School Sports Network will spend the second half of January on the basketball court, the ice, the mats and the pool.

Trib HSSN has plenty of video and audio coverage of WPIAL boys and girls high school basketball, along with some roundball action from Districts 6 and 9.

HSSN’s coverage of WPIAL team wrestling and the PIHL continues, plus the debut of WPIAL swimming.

We conclude our look back at some of the great district athletes from the last two decades with one more Battle of the Century interview and the start of the WPIAL basketball Rebel Yell podcasts on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Jan. 18

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Uniontown at Albert Gallatin at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: South Fayette at Chartiers Valley at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Norwin at Penn-Trafford at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Penn Hills at Woodland Hills at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Mars at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – United at Blairsville at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Girls Basketball – West Shamokin at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Rebel Yell Podcast – Best of the Century visit with former Jeannette football and basketball star Terrelle Pryor on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: New Castle at Chartiers Valley at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Norwin at Penn-Trafford at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: North Catholic at Deer Lakes at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Fox Chapel at Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler at Pine-Richland at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: McDowell at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Mars at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Mt. Pleasant at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch at Freeport at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Riverside at Beaver Falls at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Washington at McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Clairton at Jeannette at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: North Hills at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Washington at McGuffey at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 8:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL girls basketball focus with coaching guest and updates on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon at 6:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

District 6 Girls Basketball – Penns Manor at West Shamokin at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

WPIAL Wrestling – Video Stream: Shaler at North Allegheny at 5 p.m., North Hills at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m., Mars at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Jan. 21

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Mars at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Washington at McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Fox Chapel at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Plum vs. Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – United at Marion Center at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

WPIAL Boys and Girls Swimming – Video Stream: Butler at North Allegheny at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Jan. 22

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL boys basketball focus with coaching guest and updates on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Gateway at McKeesport at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Lincoln Park at Quaker Valley at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – North Allegheny at North Hills at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Kiski Area at Franklin Regional at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Laurel Highlands at Chartiers Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Shaler at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Plum at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Central Valley at Ambridge at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Charleroi at Brentwood at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Blairsville at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Saturday, Jan. 23

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Erie at Butler at 5:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Chartiers Valley at Trinity at 12 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

Sunday, Jan. 24

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL boys and girls basketball update on TribHSSN.TribLive.com