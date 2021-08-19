With more preparation, Kiski Area expects strong start to season

Thursday, August 19, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Matt Hilty is hoping this season at Kiski Area can start and remain normal after a 2020 fall that was anything but.

The senior two-way starter and second-team Class 5A Northeast Conference all-star at linebacker was part of a Cavaliers team that had to make do without much preseason preparation because of covid issues.

The season opener against Connellsville was delayed. Hilty said there was a lot of learning on the fly in games. Kiski Area beat the Falcons in dramatic fashion and also defeated Shaler a couple of weeks later to finish 2-4 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

“There now is a lot more confidence from everyone on the team,” said Hilty, who also could play safety on defense in addition to his running and pass-catching abilities on offense.

“Last year, we didn’t have heat (acclimation) or camp, so having that time to prepare this year is so important. We put in a lot of our plays earlier in the summer. That helps so much with knowing what to do for games.”

Kiski coach Sam Albert said there is a lot of excitement for the return of several offensive and defensive starters and other top players from last season.

“We have a number of key players back that we hope can have big seasons,” Albert said. “Being in Class 5A with Penn Hills and Pine-Richland and a number of other really good, well-coached teams, we know we need to stay healthy to be able to compete at this level.”

All-conference senior receiver Calvin Heinle, the team’s leader in receptions and receiving yards last year, is recovering from a torn meniscus. Albert said he hopes Heinle can come back by the start of the season.

Fellow all-conference senior Brock Wilkins (H-back/ILB) has recovered from a knee injury suffered last year and was scheduled to be cleared for full workouts earlier this month.

“The first 11 we put on the field, we are very confident with,” Albert said. “We know others are ready to step up, too.”

Also back for the Cavaliers after earning all-conference honors is first-team pick senior offensive tackle Brandon Lawhorn-Moore. A Trib HSSN preseason all-star, Lawhorn-Moore has garnered numerous Division I offers, and Albert said he will be a big factor in helping the line generate power for the offense.

Senior guard Sam Coleman, a second-team all-conference pick in 2020, and junior center Braden Mika are back to help anchor the line.

“We’re really excited about the offensive line,” Albert said. “They were there every day in the summer working hard, and we are looking forward to seeing how they can match physicality against some big and physical teams.”

Albert said he hopes his offense can be balanced.

“After camp, we should have a pretty good idea of where we stand on that,” Albert said. “We go in trying to be that way every year. Along with staying healthy, being balanced on offense is very important if we hope to be competitive.”

Senior Logan Johnson and junior LeBryn Smith got starts at quarterback last year.

“I’ve never been a two-quarterback guy, but this year, I see us using them both,” Albert said. “They both are such good athletes. If one is not under center, hopefully he will be somewhere else.”

Senior Brayden Dunmire led the team in tackles last year from his linebacker spot, and he also earned all-conference second-team honors at tight end.

Albert also expects big things from senior James Pearson, an honorable-mention running back in 2020.

“We hope Brock gives us that power, and James can also give us the perimeter,” Albert said. “We have a number of players who are very versatile on both sides of the ball.”

Special teams, Albert said, will be a strength again as Cody Dykes will handle the punting and kicking. Dykes picked up first-team all-conference honors.

“We were very blessed in the offseason,” Albert said. “Our kids have been very committed. We averaged 40 kids in workouts all summer, and they all worked really hard to be ready for the season.”

Kiski Area

Coach: Sam Albert

2020 record: 2-4, 1-4 in Class 5A Northeast Conference

All-time record: 304-286-7

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 Butler, 7

9.3 Franklin Regional, 7

9.10 at Latrobe, 7

9.17 Connellsville, 7

9.24 West Allegheny, 7

10.1 at North Hills*, 7

10.8 Fox Chapel*, 7

10.15 at Shaler*, 7

10.22 at Pine-Richland*, 7

10.29 Penn Hills*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Logan Johnson

34-79, 506 yards, 6 TDs

Receiving: Calvin Heinle

23-512, 8 TDs

Rushing: Brock Wilkins

50-282, 7 TDs

FAST FACTS

• Quarterbacks Logan Johnson and Lebryn Smith combined for 843 yards passing and 10 touchdowns in 2020.

• The Cavaliers scored 91 total points in victories over Connellsville and Shaler.

• The 55 points scored against Shaler last year were the most in a game — win or lose — since a 56-32 home win over Fox Chapel in 2010.

• Kiski Area’s offense hopes to be balanced again this year. The Cavaliers threw for 872 total yards and rushed for 1,007. The TD ratio was 10 passing to 11 rushing.

ROSTER

No., Name, Pos., Ht./Wt., Cl.

1, Isaiah Gonzalez, WR/CB, 6-1/165, So.

2, Lebryn Smith, QB/S, 6-3/170, Jr.

3, Calvin Heinle, WR/CB, 6-3/175, Sr.

4, Brayden Dunmire, HB/ILB, 6-3/230, Sr.

5, Carter Dilts, HB/DE, 6-2/230, Sr.

6, Mathew Hilty, WR/S, 6-1/190, Sr.

7, Brock Wilkins, HB/ILB, 6-1/235, Sr.

8, Deshaun McBryde, HB/OLB, 6-0/185, Jr.

9, Logan Johnson, QB/CB, 6-0/185, Sr.

10, Xavior Ford, So.

11, Nicholas Boylstein, Sr.

12, Holden Burkette, WR/CB, 5-11/150, Sr.

13, Dylan Hutcherson, WR/S, 5-11/165, Sr.

14, Carson Heinle, Fr.

16, Noah Faber, So.

17, Davien Pope, WR/CB, 6-0/155, Jr.

18, Benjamin Young, WR/CB, 5-10/140, So.

19, Harry Harshman, Fr.

20, Edward Coleman, TE/OLB, 6-2/185, Sr.

21, Brennan Moore, RB/S, 5-9/150, So.

22, Dominic Dininno, RB/CB, 5-5/140, Jr.

23, Luke Emmerling, WR/CB, 5-5/150, Jr.

24, Tayquen Phelps, So.

25, Landon Kucic, Fr.

26, Chad Hepler, Sr.

30, Donald Hall, Fr.

32, Miguel Ramos, Fr.

33, Connor Flemm, TE/ILB, 6-1/220, Jr.

41, Cody Dykes, K/P, 6-2/195, Sr.

46, Maxine Crosby, K, 5-2/140, Jr.

51, Vincent Gray, So.

52, Tavian Wilson, So.

53, Zavyaire Lackie, Fr.

54, Braden Mika, C/DE, 6-0/140, Jr.

55, Johnathan Drahos, T/DE, 6-1/305, Sr.

56, Cameron Murphy, Fr.

57, Nathan Uncapher, Fr.

61, Andrew Westcoat, C/ILB, 6-2/210, So.

62, Mason Caldwell, T/DE, 6-3/210, So.

66, Jacob Bucci, G/LB, 5-11/240, Jr.

67, Eli Shultz, Fr.

68, Michael Carrarini, G/LB, 5-10/195, Sr.

70, Ryan Franklin, Fr.

72, Samuel Coleman, T/DE, 6-2/255, Sr.

73, Brandon Lawhorn-Moore, T/DE, 6-6/320, Sr.

74, Benjamin Pencak, G/DE, 6-1/215, Jr.

75, Ryder Ekas, Fr.

76, Adam Large, Fr.

77, Jack Crider, T/DE, 6-1/240, Jr.

78, James Grimm, Fr.

80, Matthew Clinger, Sr.

81, Matthew Vigna, Fr.

84, Dalton Custer, Fr.

87, Caleb Shultz, WR/CB, 5-8/145, Jr.

88, Connor Jordan, Fr.

90, Tyler Kubisa, Fr.

