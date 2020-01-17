Woodland Hills basketball showcase draws teams from 7 states for anti-violence event

Friday, January 17, 2020 | 2:30 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Woodland Hills’ Jihaad Dennard competes against Penn Hills Jan. 14, 2020 at Woodland Hills.

High school basketball teams from seven states are headed to Woodland Hills this weekend for the Martin Luther King Weekend Stand Against Violence Showcase, a four-day event that features 41 boys and girls varsity games.

The showcase starts Friday.

In the field are two teams that are ranked nationally. The Sunrise Christian Academy boys of Bel Aire, Kan., are ranked fifth nationally by MaxPreps, and the St. Frances Academy girls of Baltimore are sixth.

Sunrise Christian opens the event Friday with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff against Carolina Basketball Academy of Elizabeth City, N.C.

There are 54 teams in all, 38 boys and 16 girls.

The field also includes a number of Pennsylvania’s best, both from the WPIAL and Philadelphia. Among those traveling across the state are eight-time PIAA champion Chester and defending PIAA Class 2A champion Math, Civics & Sciences Charter.

The top all-WPIAL matchup might be Saturday night’s clash between Penn Hills and Butler. Penn Hills is ranked first in WPIAL Class 5A and Butler is second in WPIAL Class 6A.

Here’s the complete schedule:

All games at Woodland Hills.

Friday’s games

Main gym

Sunrise Christian, Kan. vs. Carolina Basketball Academy, N.C., 5:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills vs. Gateway, 7 p.m.

Baltimore-Poly, Md. vs. Bishop Walsh, Md., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Main gym

Westinghouse vs. Central Catholic, 9 a.m.

Albert Gallatin vs. Latrobe, 10:30 a.m.

Kiski School vs. Teays Valley, W.Va., noon

Math, Civics & Science vs. Mt. Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.

New Town, Md. vs. Chester, 3 p.m.

Woodland Hills vs. Moon, 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore-Poly, Md. vs. Greater Beckley Christian, W.Va., 6 p.m.

Penn Hills vs. Butler, 7:30 p.m.

St. Benedict, N.J. vs. Bishop Loughlin, N.Y., 9 p.m.

Auxiliary gym

Allderdice (girls) vs. Sewickley Academy (girls), 9 a.m.

Elizabeth Seton, Md. (girls) vs. North Allegheny (girls), 10:30 a.m.

Imhotep Charter (girls) vs. Mt. Lebanon (girls), noon

Lancaster Mennonite (girls) vs. Woodland Hills (girls), 1:30 p.m.

Moon (girls) vs. McKeesport (girls), 3 p.m.

St. Frances (girls) vs. Oakland Catholic (girls), 4:30 p.m.

Penn Hills (girls) vs. Mt. Zion, N.C. (girls), 6 p.m.

Mt. Zion, N.C. vs. McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Allderdice vs. Pine-Richland, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Main gym

Glenelg Country, Md. vs. Kiski School, 10:30 a.m.

Vincentian vs. Severn School, Md., noon

Chester vs. Bishop Loughlin, N.Y., 1:30 p.m.

West Allegheny vs. Erie McDowell, 3 p.m.

National Christian, Md. vs. Math, Civics & Science, 4:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills vs. Bethel Park, 6 p.m.

Bishop Walsh, Md. vs. Carolina Basketball Academy, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Auxiliary gym

Lancaster Mennonite (girls) vs. Mt. Zion, N.C. (girls), 10:30 a.m.

Elizabeth Seton, Md. (girls) vs. Allderdice (girls), noon

St. Frances, Md. (girls) vs. Imhotep Charter (girls), 1:30 p.m.

Nazareth Prep vs. Aliquippa, 3 p.m.

Mt. Zion, N.C. vs. Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Westinghouse vs. Propel Andrew Street, 6 p.m.

Clairton vs. Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s games

Main gym

Carolina Basketball Academy, N.C. vs. Mt. Zion, N.C., 11 a.m.

First Love Christian vs. St. Benedict, N.J., 12:30 p.m.

Teays Valley, W.Va. vs. National Christian, Md., 2 p.m.

New Town, Md. vs. Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Auxiliary gym

Obama (girls) vs. Mt. Zion, N.C. (girls), 1 p.m.

