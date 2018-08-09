Woodland Hills hires Von Pitts as girls basketball coach

By: Chris Harlan

Thursday, August 9, 2018 | 1:03 PM

Ñ Photo by Cindy Shegan Keeley/Daily News Von Pitts

Former Clairton boys basketball coach Von Pitts, who led the Bears to the WPIAL playoffs four years in a row, was hired Wednesday by Woodland Hills to bolster its girls program.

Pitts replaces coach Dana Stewart, whose teams went 15-30 in two seasons.

“Coach Pitts really impressed us during the interview process,” Woodland Hills athletic director Ron Coursey said. “He immediately connected with our young ladies during the mock practice we had him facilitate. In addition, he has a proven track record of coaching winning teams both at Clairton and West Mifflin. We feel that he is the right coach to lead our program to new heights.”

With Pitts as coach from 2008-12, Clairton went 50-31 and reached the WPIAL semifinals twice. Most recently, Pitts was an assistant coach at West Mifflin, working at different times with both the boys and girls programs.

At Woodland Hills, he takes over a girls team that reached the playoffs last season.

In the four seasons before last, the Wolverines went winless in the section (0-48). But they broke out of that streak last season, finishing 3-7 in Section 2-5A and 10-13 overall.

