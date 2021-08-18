Woodland Hills looks to build on bounce-back season

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Woodland Hills’ Deontae Williams looks on during a 7 on 7 high school football tournament Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Bethel Park. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Woodland Hills’ Eris Seibles looks on during a 7 on 7 high school football tournament Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Bethel Park. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Woodland Hills head coach Tim Bostard looks on during a 7 on 7 high school football tournament Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Bethel Park. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Woodland Hills’ Devaughn McClinton (left) and others participate in a 7 on 7 high school football tournament Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Bethel Park. Previous Next

Sustaining the momentum Woodland Hills started to build last season isn’t something senior Deontae Williams takes lightly.

The Wolverines went 5-3 and returned to the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs after a one-year absence, losing to eventual finalist Peters Township in the first round.

“We started lifting in January and February and have been bonding,” Williams said. “I wanted to step up and say we aren’t going to have selfish players. If someone scores a touchdown, it’s going to be like all 11 of us are in the end zone. It doesn’t matter who scores. We are all winning the game.”

For the Wolverines to continue their winning tradition, they will be looking to replace their top three wide receivers — T’Rek Scipio (381 yards), Armani Bailey (258) and Eshawn Carter (154) — from last season.

Williams, who led the Wolverines with 1,019 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes last season, has been playing wide receiver in addition to quarterback. Williams also led the team with 400 rushing yards last season and scored five touchdowns on the ground.

Jahshawn Pringle has also seen time at quarterback for Woodland Hills over the summer. Both Williams and Pringle will likely see time under center this season.

“During the summer, I moved (Williams) to get more exposure for the college level,” Woodland Hills coach Tim Bostard said. “Pringle spent a lot of time at quarterback in the summer and didn’t do too bad.”

The Wolverines will also return six players who started at least one game on defense. Defensive lineman Julian Jeffries and defensive back DeVaughn McClinton will be counted on to be key contributors for Woodland Hills.

Jeannette transfer Louis Callaway will also contribute on defense.

Williams didn’t see either side of the ball having an advantage over the other. This Woodland Hills team wants to have balance.

“All-around for real,” Williams said. “We are locked in. I’ve never seen this team locked in like we are right now on offense, defense and special teams.”

Bostard said the Wolverines got back to their tradition of making the playoffs last year. Now, Woodland Hills wants to see far how it can extend things.

“We have a pretty good tradition at Woodland Hills of making the playoffs,” Bostard said. “The standard is the standard. Last year, the kids got back to the standard. We want to do the same thing this year and make a little run, whether it’s winning one game, two games or even further.”

Woodland Hills

Coach: Tim Bostard

2020 record: 5-3, 3-2 in Class 5A Big East Conference

All-time record: 258-129-0

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.28 Wayne Valley (NJ), 8

9.3 at McKeesport, 7

9.10 Moon, 7

9.17 at Penn Hills, 7

9.24 North Hills, 7

10.1 Penn-Trafford*, 7

10.8 at Franklin Regional*, 7

10.15 at Gateway*, 7

10.22 Latrobe*, 7

10.29 at Connellsville*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Deontae Williams

59-117 1,019 yards, 14 TDs

Receiving: T’Rek Scipio*

20-381

Rushing: Deontae Williams

101-400

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Woodland Hills will open the year by hosting Wayne Valley (N.J.) as part of the Western Pa. vs. Everyone showcase Aug. 28 at the Wolverena.

• Woodland Hills was a strong home team last season. The Wolverines went 4-1. In their four wins, they outscored opponents 152-47. Their lone loss was a 21-16 setback to a strong Gateway team.

• Woodland Hills is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its first WPIAL title, won via a 22-15 victory over North Allegheny in the 1996 Class AAAA finals. Delrico Fletcher scored on a 28-yard catch from Madei Williams in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Williams went to Syracuse and Fletcher to Rutgers.

• The Wolverines also won WPIAL titles in 1999, 2001, 2002 and 2009.

