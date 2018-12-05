Woodland Hills TE Joshua Rawlings adds ACC offer
By: Chris Harlan
Wednesday, December 5, 2018 | 2:04 AM
Woodland Hills junior Joshua Rawlings, a top WPIAL football recruit in the 2020 class, received his first Power Five offer Tuesday from Virginia.
The 6-foot-6, 235-pound tight end announced the scholarship on Twitter. Virginia joined a list that already included FBS schools Akron, Kent State, Temple and Toledo.
Rivals classifies Rawlings as a three-star recruit and ranks him 10th overall among Pennsylvania juniors.
Rivals ranks him fifth among WPIAL juniors behind only Mars’ Michael Carmody, North Catholic’s Nikhai Hill-Green, Norwin’s Jack Salopek and Aliquippa’s Zuriah Fisher.
Thank God for E V E R Y T H I N G❗
I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University of Virginia! #Hoosrising @WhCoachTim @WHCOACHWalker23 @Evolve2tenths @210ths @CoachTomaselli1 pic.twitter.com/PHvBIDDOYV
— Joshua J. Rawlings (@Giant_jay87) December 4, 2018
Very thankful and blessed to receive an offer from Kent State University!#GoldenFlashes @WhCoachTim @CoachTomaselli1 @WHCOACHWalker23 pic.twitter.com/M7xSzTvyns
— Joshua J. Rawlings (@Giant_jay87) October 21, 2018
Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Akron! #GoZips #Allglorytogod #ZipsFb@WhCoachTim @Evolve2_10ths @CoachTomaselli1 @210ths @ZipsCoachGrib pic.twitter.com/YASAS5NqFY
— Joshua J. Rawlings (@Giant_jay87) May 9, 2018
Very Blessed to receive my 3rd offer from Temple University! #TEMPLETUFF #Allglorytogod @CoachAD_TU @210ths @Evolve2_10ths pic.twitter.com/pSIlJsejmJ
— Joshua J. Rawlings (@Giant_jay87) May 4, 2018
Blessed and excited to receive my second offer from Howard University #GoBison #AllGloryToGod @BrennanMarion4 @2_10ths @Evolve2_10ths pic.twitter.com/rBuLJnc147
— Joshua J. Rawlings (@Giant_jay87) January 30, 2018
I am very excited, proud and most of all blessed to say that I have received my first offer from The University of Toledo! pic.twitter.com/YkfukQjsOc
— Joshua J. Rawlings (@Giant_jay87) January 19, 2018
Tags: Woodland Hills
