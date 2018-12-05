Woodland Hills TE Joshua Rawlings adds ACC offer

By:
Wednesday, December 5, 2018 | 2:04 AM

Woodland Hills junior Joshua Rawlings, a top WPIAL football recruit in the 2020 class, received his first Power Five offer Tuesday from Virginia.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound tight end announced the scholarship on Twitter. Virginia joined a list that already included FBS schools Akron, Kent State, Temple and Toledo.

Rivals classifies Rawlings as a three-star recruit and ranks him 10th overall among Pennsylvania juniors.

Rivals ranks him fifth among WPIAL juniors behind only Mars’ Michael Carmody, North Catholic’s Nikhai Hill-Green, Norwin’s Jack Salopek and Aliquippa’s Zuriah Fisher.

