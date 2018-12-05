Woodland Hills TE Joshua Rawlings adds ACC offer

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, December 5, 2018 | 2:04 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review, Woodland Hills tight end Josh Rawlings prepares for the upcoming 2018 season Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018.

Woodland Hills junior Joshua Rawlings, a top WPIAL football recruit in the 2020 class, received his first Power Five offer Tuesday from Virginia.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound tight end announced the scholarship on Twitter. Virginia joined a list that already included FBS schools Akron, Kent State, Temple and Toledo.

Rivals classifies Rawlings as a three-star recruit and ranks him 10th overall among Pennsylvania juniors.

Rivals ranks him fifth among WPIAL juniors behind only Mars’ Michael Carmody, North Catholic’s Nikhai Hill-Green, Norwin’s Jack Salopek and Aliquippa’s Zuriah Fisher.

I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University of Virginia! #Hoosrising @WhCoachTim @WHCOACHWalker23 @Evolve2tenths @210ths @CoachTomaselli1 pic.twitter.com/PHvBIDDOYV — Joshua J. Rawlings (@Giant_jay87) December 4, 2018

I am very excited, proud and most of all blessed to say that I have received my first offer from The University of Toledo! pic.twitter.com/YkfukQjsOc — Joshua J. Rawlings (@Giant_jay87) January 19, 2018

