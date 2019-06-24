Woodland Hills tight end Josh Rawlings commits to Virginia over ACC rivals
By: Chris Harlan
Sunday, June 23, 2019 | 9:19 PM
Virginia was the first Power 5 program to offer Woodland Hills’ Josh Rawlings a football scholarship in December.
Six months later, now holding offers from Pitt, Syracuse, Minnesota and others, the rising senior committed Sunday to the Cavaliers. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound tight end and defensive end announced his decision on Twitter.
Rawlings revealed a Top 8 in April that included Pitt, East Carolina, Indiana, Iowa State, Minnesota, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Virginia.
Final Chapter✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/FmxefQwWN2
— Joshua J. Rawlings (@Giant_jay87) June 24, 2019
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
