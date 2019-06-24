Woodland Hills tight end Josh Rawlings commits to Virginia over ACC rivals

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, June 23, 2019 | 9:19 PM

Tribune-Review Woodland Hills tight end Josh Rawlings

Virginia was the first Power 5 program to offer Woodland Hills’ Josh Rawlings a football scholarship in December.

Six months later, now holding offers from Pitt, Syracuse, Minnesota and others, the rising senior committed Sunday to the Cavaliers. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound tight end and defensive end announced his decision on Twitter.

Rawlings revealed a Top 8 in April that included Pitt, East Carolina, Indiana, Iowa State, Minnesota, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Virginia.