Woodland Hills revamps basketball showcase schedule after teams cancel

By: Chris Harlan

Saturday, January 19, 2019 | 1:42 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, WPIAL basketball coverage by TribHSSN.

The MLK Weekend Stand Against Violence Basketball Showcase will be held at Woodland Hills starting Saturday, but a number of teams have canceled because of weather forecasts predicting snow.

Woodland Hills athletic director Ron Coursey released an updated showcase schedule Saturday morning.

The event will use two gyms at the high school.

Saturday (new gym)

Woodland Hills (girls) vs. Plum (girls), 11 a.m.

Virginia Academy vs. Wesley Christian (Ky.), 12:30 p.m.

Abington vs. Kiski School, 2 p.m.

Bethel Park vs. Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Chester vs. Bishop McDevitt (Wyncote), 5 p.m.

Mt. Zion Academy (N.C.) vs. Baltimore Polytechnic, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday (old gym)

Imani Christian (JV) vs. Woodland Hills (JV), noon

Westinghouse vs. Clairton, 3 p.m.

Sunday (new gym)

Kiski School vs. Bishop McDevitt (Wyncote), 11 a.m.

Abington vs. Wesley Christian (Ky.), 12:30 p.m.

Mt. Zion Academy (N.C.) vs. Virginia Academy, 2 p.m.

Greater Johnstown vs. Highlands, 3:30 p.m.

Westtown vs. First Love Christian, 5 p.m.

Chester vs. Penn Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills vs. Central Catolic, 8 p.m.

Sunday (old gym)

Clairton vs. Propel Braddock Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Imani Christian vs. Westinghouse, 6 p.m.

Monday (new gym)

Kiski School vs. Mt. Zion Academy (N.C.), 11 a.m.

Stow-Munroe Falls vs. Wesley Christian (Ky.), 12:30 p.m.

Westtown vs. Baltimore Polytechnic, 2 p.m.

Virginia Academy vs. Benedictine (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Tags: Woodland Hills