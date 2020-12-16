WPIAL’s 2021 football recruits make commitments official by signing early

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins scores past Central Catholic’s Chase Horner during the second quarter of the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Martorelli Stadium.

For the fourth year, the NCAA allowed college football recruits to sign early, making their commitments official in mid December rather than early February.

The early signing period was added in 2017.

A number of WPIAL seniors took that opportunity Wednesday and then celebrated on social media.

Here’s a look at their announcements.

Evan Azzara, Plum

The Big Man from the Steel State is coming to Oxford!!! ???????????? Welcome to the family @AzzaraEvan ‼ #RiseUpRedHawks | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/PC6zBiAWyz — Miami Football (@MiamiOHFootball) December 16, 2020

Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford

Khalil Dinkins, North Allegheny

Elliot Donald, Central Catholic

Dorien Ford, Baldwin

Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox

Officially Signed , Thank you for everyone who believed in me and thankful to the lord for giving me a chance to all again ???????? I’m officially a Duquesne Duke #GoDukes Audi we did it ????????#RoxBoys4L pic.twitter.com/rsFYxxvb4F — Diontae Givens (@givens_diontae) December 16, 2020

Aaron Gunn, Union

Stephon Hall, Central Valley

Harrison Hayes, Liberty

Nate Hoke, North Allegheny

Corban Hondru, Peters Township

Josh Hough, Beaver Falls

Drip Season 2021 coming to the Dome, welcome to Syracuse @joshhough5 Josh Hough

Running Back

Beaver Falls, PA pic.twitter.com/TTNVhukZgF — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 16, 2020

Miguel Jackson, Pine-Richland

Nahki Johnson, West Mifflin

Connor Lavelle, Baldwin

Savage is an understatement!! pic.twitter.com/l7h209uRev — Lehigh Football (@LehighFootball) December 16, 2020

Colin Lyons, McKeesport

Connor McMahon, Canon-McMillan

Donovan McMillon, Peters Township

Luke Miller, Pine-Richland

@_luke_miller_7 is a Western PA State Champion that is bringing his Steel City Toughness to our #FlashFAST Family#FlashFAST | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/F6YUptbTfw — Kent State Football (@KentStFootball) December 16, 2020

Paul Newton, West Allegheny

Ryan O’Hair, South Fayette

I wouldn't want to be lined up against THIS GUY!!! ???????????? Welcome to the family @ryan_ohair ‼ #RiseUpRedHawks | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/3dCVTHBGSh — Miami Football (@MiamiOHFootball) December 16, 2020

Andre Porter, Washington

Noel Roach, Penn Hills

James Sanders, Jeannette

Shane Thrift, Gateway

Myles Walker, Central Valley

Chase Whatton, Elizabeth Forward

????????????????????????

All the way from Pittsburgh, PA. welcome Chase Whatton to the Falcon Family. #NSD21 // #ToTheMoon pic.twitter.com/IojGZpncBH — BG Football (@BG_Football) December 16, 2020

Preston Zandier, Thomas Jefferson

Officially Signed ✍️ Preston Zandier | Thomas Jefferson HS Linebacker | 6’2 205 lbs ????#GoGuins // #GritU pic.twitter.com/zv3IbPR4H1 — YSU Football (@YoungstownStFB) December 16, 2020

