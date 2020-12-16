WPIAL’s 2021 football recruits make commitments official by signing early
By:
Wednesday, December 16, 2020 | 11:57 AM
For the fourth year, the NCAA allowed college football recruits to sign early, making their commitments official in mid December rather than early February.
The early signing period was added in 2017.
A number of WPIAL seniors took that opportunity Wednesday and then celebrated on social media.
Here’s a look at their announcements.
Evan Azzara, Plum
The Big Man from the Steel State is coming to Oxford!!!
????????????
Welcome to the family @AzzaraEvan ‼ #RiseUpRedHawks | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/PC6zBiAWyz
— Miami Football (@MiamiOHFootball) December 16, 2020
Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford
Welcome to #NovaNation, ???????????????????? ????????????????!
???? Penn-Trafford
???? PA
???? @runemc12 #NSD21 #TapTheRock #GoNova pic.twitter.com/VG49cRcgBx
— Villanova Football (@NovaFootball) December 16, 2020
Khalil Dinkins, North Allegheny
Khalil Dinkins (@KhalilDink8), the future starts NOW! ???? Welcome home to Happy Valley! #WeAre21 #PSUSigningDay @PennStateAlums pic.twitter.com/BpYJpAz4O9
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 16, 2020
Elliot Donald, Central Catholic
‼️ The Hometown Hero ‼️
Welcome @ElliotDonald3 to the trenches! Let’s get to work!!! #HardWorkPaysOff #H2P #PITT2L1TT pic.twitter.com/CJpKrt7PvQ
— Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) December 16, 2020
Dorien Ford, Baldwin
#1 is in! The Hometown Hero @DorienFord_21 is ready to roll!! #H2P #PITT2L1TT pic.twitter.com/ZbG7NNbxzl
— Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) December 16, 2020
Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox
Officially Signed , Thank you for everyone who believed in me and thankful to the lord for giving me a chance to all again ???????? I’m officially a Duquesne Duke #GoDukes Audi we did it ????????#RoxBoys4L pic.twitter.com/rsFYxxvb4F
— Diontae Givens (@givens_diontae) December 16, 2020
Aaron Gunn, Union
DL are gonna be gettin' embarrassin’ by Harrison ???? @hhayess55#EXPLO21VE | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/5xGuZx1ZSO
— Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) December 16, 2020
Stephon Hall, Central Valley
???? HOMETOWN HERO ALERT ????@flueysteph25 will be making plays in our Secondary! #H2P #PITT2L1TT pic.twitter.com/buuMPqe0sJ
— Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) December 16, 2020
Harrison Hayes, Liberty
DL are gonna be gettin' embarrassin’ by Harrison ???? @hhayess55#EXPLO21VE | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/5xGuZx1ZSO
— Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) December 16, 2020
Nate Hoke, North Allegheny
Congratulations to @nafootball_tfl senior LB @natehoke26 for signing his LOI with @BYUfootball!
????- https://t.co/oaFnlMFVj5 pic.twitter.com/Wjgx8zan0z
— NATigers (@NATigerAthletic) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Family @natehoke26!! ????#BYUFOOTBALL #NSD21 #TopGuns21 pic.twitter.com/6mapiB7VFK
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 16, 2020
Corban Hondru, Peters Township
The addition of @CorbanHondru has got @coach_nowinsky JACKED!!!#RiseUpRedHawks | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/x3NGHfi8fV
— Miami Football (@MiamiOHFootball) December 16, 2020
Josh Hough, Beaver Falls
Drip Season 2021 coming to the Dome, welcome to Syracuse @joshhough5
Josh Hough
Running Back
Beaver Falls, PA pic.twitter.com/TTNVhukZgF
— Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 16, 2020
Miguel Jackson, Pine-Richland
You are ???????? ✅
???????????????????????? ????????????????????????????
???????????????????????????????????? ????????????
6-1 • 240 pounds
Gibsonia, Penn.
Pine-Richland HS@_mjjacks
247 composite: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 80.3
FBS offers: Ball State, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Old Dominion#21nUP | #CharLIT | #PEEP pic.twitter.com/bz9zcaGFrp
— ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? (@CharlotteFTBL) December 16, 2020
Nahki Johnson, West Mifflin
???? HOMETOWN HERO ALERT ????@NahkiJohnson is OFFICIAL. Let’s roll!!!!! #H2P #PITT2L1TT pic.twitter.com/InP2rMYOeU
— Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) December 16, 2020
Connor Lavelle, Baldwin
Savage is an understatement!! pic.twitter.com/l7h209uRev
— Lehigh Football (@LehighFootball) December 16, 2020
Colin Lyons, McKeesport
Welcome to the Akron family, Colin!!#OurWay #21PVISION pic.twitter.com/p4eip25xs5
— Akron Zips Football (@ZipsFB) December 16, 2020
Connor McMahon, Canon-McMillan
It’s official⚓️???? #GoNavyBeatArmy@NavyFB @NavyCoachYo @BigMacsFootball @NAVYCoachKen @CoachAIngram pic.twitter.com/6wRTbAMymz
— Connor McMahon (@ConnorMcMahon94) December 16, 2020
Donovan McMillon, Peters Township
.@donovanmcmillo3 the newest ???? fam member! #ChompDown21 https://t.co/hPXLhSyDGg pic.twitter.com/9AaxJ6MkpD
— Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 16, 2020
Luke Miller, Pine-Richland
@_luke_miller_7 is a Western PA State Champion that is bringing his Steel City Toughness to our #FlashFAST Family#FlashFAST | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/F6YUptbTfw
— Kent State Football (@KentStFootball) December 16, 2020
Paul Newton, West Allegheny
???????????? ???????? ???????????? ✍️ #NSD20
Welcome to the culture, Paul! ✊#RMUnite | ???????????? | #COLONIALMIS21ON pic.twitter.com/5OVKJHR8Se
— RMU Football (@RMUFootball) December 16, 2020
Ryan O’Hair, South Fayette
I wouldn't want to be lined up against THIS GUY!!!
????????????
Welcome to the family @ryan_ohair ‼ #RiseUpRedHawks | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/3dCVTHBGSh
— Miami Football (@MiamiOHFootball) December 16, 2020
Andre Porter, Washington
Welcome to Saturdays, @induetime_3 ????
From the Steel City to the 302, joining the #BlueHenFamily is a 6-0 defensive back!#BleedBlue302#BlueHens pic.twitter.com/dKgJVWvv1a
— Delaware Football (@DelawareFB) December 16, 2020
Noel Roach, Penn Hills
✍️@NMRIII_
Welcome to the Akron family, Noel!!#OurWay #21PVISION pic.twitter.com/M9Vo94eSaI
— Akron Zips Football (@ZipsFB) December 16, 2020
James Sanders, Jeannette
???? Welcome to Saint Francis, @james_sanders6!
???? PA
????⚡️ #FindAWay | #NECFB | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/k0LDn9Cpcm
— Saint Francis Football (@RedFlashFB) December 16, 2020
Shane Thrift, Gateway
Welcome to Saturdays, @induetime_3 ????
From the Steel City to the 302, joining the #BlueHenFamily is a 6-0 defensive back!#BleedBlue302#BlueHens pic.twitter.com/dKgJVWvv1a
— Delaware Football (@DelawareFB) December 16, 2020
Myles Walker, Central Valley
Welcome to the Akron family, Myles!!#OurWay #21PVISION pic.twitter.com/lNMM59moTf
— Akron Zips Football (@ZipsFB) December 16, 2020
Chase Whatton, Elizabeth Forward
????????????????????????
All the way from Pittsburgh, PA. welcome Chase Whatton to the Falcon Family. #NSD21 // #ToTheMoon pic.twitter.com/IojGZpncBH
— BG Football (@BG_Football) December 16, 2020
Preston Zandier, Thomas Jefferson
Officially Signed ✍️
Preston Zandier | Thomas Jefferson HS
Linebacker | 6’2 205 lbs ????#GoGuins // #GritU pic.twitter.com/zv3IbPR4H1
— YSU Football (@YoungstownStFB) December 16, 2020
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More Football• South Allegheny’s Antonio Epps stays at home, picks Duquesne
• Steelers provide helping hand as Yough renovates weight room
• Gateway athletes pick up postseason honors after challenging fall
• Westmoreland high school notebook: FR’s DiFalco awarded again
• Penn Hills football standouts rack up postseason honors