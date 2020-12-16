WPIAL’s 2021 football recruits make commitments official by signing early

By:
Wednesday, December 16, 2020 | 11:57 AM

For the fourth year, the NCAA allowed college football recruits to sign early, making their commitments official in mid December rather than early February.

The early signing period was added in 2017.

A number of WPIAL seniors took that opportunity Wednesday and then celebrated on social media.

Here’s a look at their announcements.

Evan Azzara, Plum

Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford

Khalil Dinkins, North Allegheny

Elliot Donald, Central Catholic

Dorien Ford, Baldwin

Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox

Aaron Gunn, Union

Stephon Hall, Central Valley

Harrison Hayes, Liberty

Nate Hoke, North Allegheny

Corban Hondru, Peters Township

Josh Hough, Beaver Falls

Miguel Jackson, Pine-Richland

Nahki Johnson, West Mifflin

Connor Lavelle, Baldwin

Colin Lyons, McKeesport

Connor McMahon, Canon-McMillan

Donovan McMillon, Peters Township

Luke Miller, Pine-Richland

Paul Newton, West Allegheny

Ryan O’Hair, South Fayette

Andre Porter, Washington

Noel Roach, Penn Hills

James Sanders, Jeannette

Shane Thrift, Gateway

Myles Walker, Central Valley

Chase Whatton, Elizabeth Forward

Preston Zandier, Thomas Jefferson

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

More Football

South Allegheny’s Antonio Epps stays at home, picks Duquesne
Steelers provide helping hand as Yough renovates weight room
Gateway athletes pick up postseason honors after challenging fall
Westmoreland high school notebook: FR’s DiFalco awarded again
Penn Hills football standouts rack up postseason honors

HSSN Email Newsletter Sign Up Ad
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me