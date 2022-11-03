WPIAL 4A girls soccer championship breakdown: North Allegheny vs. Peters Township

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 5:09 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Anna Bundy plays against Fox Chapel on Sept. 14.

WPIAL Class 4A girls soccer championship

No. 1 North Allegheny (19-1) vs. No. 3 Peters Township (14-1-3)

8 p.m. Thursday at Highmark Stadium

Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Playoff path: Top-seeded North Allegheny beat No. 8 Bethel Park, 2-1, in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Seneca Valley, 3-2, in the semifinals. No. 3 Peters Township defeated No. 6 Butler, 1-0 in double overtime, in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Mt. Lebanon, 2-1, in the semifinals.

WPIAL titles: North Allegheny, 2 (2019, ‘20); Peters Township, 2 (2010, ‘12)

Coaches: Chuck Kelley, North Allegheny; Pat Vereb, Peters Township

Players to watch: Lucia Wells, F, North Allegheny; Brooke Opferman, MF, Peters Township

Corner kicks: North Allegheny is playing in the WPIAL championship game for the third time in four seasons after winning the title in 2019 and ‘20. Abigail Stager, Lucia Wells and Jadyn Coy scored for the Tigers in the semifinals. Wells, a Pitt recruit who scored 25 goals in the regular season, is a finalist for the Moe Rosensteel Player of the Year Award. Anna Bundy, Sophia Palermo, Stager and Wells were all named to the All-WPIAL team. The Section 1 champion Tigers’ lone loss was a 2-1 setback against Seneca Valley on Sept. 23. They have outscored opponents 98-15. … Peters Township, the Section 2 co-champion, hasn’t lost since August, a 1-0 defeat at Bethel Park. The Indians have outscored opponents 62-12 and have posted 10 shutouts. In the semifinals, Bella Spergel scored in the first half and Brooke Opferman found the back of the net 10 minutes later to secure a victory for the Indians. Midfielders Opferman and fellow senior Lexi Pirosko joined sophomore Camryn Klein on the All-WPIAL team. Opferman led the team in scoring with 13 goals in the regular season.

