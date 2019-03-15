WPIAL AAA swimmers set for Day 1 championship finals

By: Michael Love

Friday, March 15, 2019 | 2:21 PM

The championship heats are set for Friday’s boys and girls events at the PIAA Class AAA swim meet at Bucknell University.

Several from the WPIAL are seeded in the top eight and are in contention for state gold.

Top girls seeds include the Mt. Lebanon 200-yard medley relay (Hannah Morelli, Maddie Dorish, Trinity Ward, Elizabeth McDyer), Butler’s Laura Goettler (200 IM), Gateway’s Olivia Livingston (50 free) and Ward (100 butterfly).

Others from the WPIAL in the girls championship finals are the Moon 200 medley relay (Innocende Patterson, Leah Baker, Abigail Beatty, Jennifer Divito – 7th); North Allegheny’s Torie Buerger (200 IM, 2nd); Fox Chapel’s Zoe Skirboll (200 IM, 4th); the Mt. Lebanon 200 free relay (Dorish, Ward, Meredith Reese, Sophia Donati – 6th); and the North Allegheny 200 free relay (Buerger, Olivia Kisow, Mary Flavin, Molly Smyers – 8th).

Capturing No. 1 seeds on the boys side were the North Allegheny 200 medley relay (Rick Mihm, Jerry Chen, Anatole Borisov, Joel Songer); North Allegheny’s Jack Wright (200 free); and the North Allegheny 200 free relay (Wright, Joshua Galecki, John Ehling, Branko Kosanovich).

Also set to swim in the finals are the Upper St. Clair 200 medley relay (Jack Fitzpatrick, Josh Matheny, Reese Samuel, Ryan Senchyshak – 3rd); Mihm (200 IM, 2nd); Matheny (200 IM, 3rd); Fitzpatrick (200 IM, 4th); Penn Hills’ Kimani Gregory (100 fly, 4th); Kosanovich (100 fly, 5th); Seneca Valley’s Owen Blazer (100 fly, 7th); and the Penn Hills 200 free relay (Glenn Hanna, Gregory, Michael Lintelman, Tommy Natalia – 7th).

The girls consolation and championship finals begin at 4:35 p.m., followed by the boys finals at 7:05. Pennsylvania Cable Network will provide live coverage of each heat.

Tags: Butler, Fox Chapel, Gateway, Moon, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Penn Hills, Seneca Valley, Upper St. Clair