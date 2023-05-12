WPIAL adds Pittsburgh Pirates as sponsor for baseball, softball championships

Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 6:19 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Serra Catholic baseball team celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Neshannock, 8-2, in the Class 2A final on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Wild Things Park.

The WPIAL baseball and softball finals will include racing pierogies, T-shirt tosses and a famous green parrot now that the Pittsburgh Pirates have become a presenting sponsor of the high school championship games.

The WPIAL announced a two-year partnership with the Pirates on Thursday.

The games are not moving to PNC Park, but the Pirates will bring some familiar North Shore favorites to Wild Things Park and Cal (Pa.)’s Lilley Field. According to the WPIAL, the Pirate Parrot and other mascots will appear at the games, T-shirts and tickets will be given away and a Great Pierogi Race will be held between innings.

Winning teams will be recognized at a Pirates game later in the season.

The baseball finals are May 30-31 in Washington. The softball finals are May 31-June 1 in California.

UPMC Sports Medicine is the title sponsor for the championships.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.