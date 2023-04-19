WPIAL announces 20 winners of James Collins Scholar-Athlete Award

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 | 11:17 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Cassidy Dell sets up a score against York Catholic during the PIAA Class 2A state championship match on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Cumberland Valley.

The WPIAL saw an increased number of applicants for the James Collins Scholar-Athlete Award this year, and Wednesday announced 20 winners from the 162 nominees.

The selection committee chose 10 boys and 10 girls. Each receives a $1,000 scholarship.

The boys winners were Trinity’s Ty Banco, Waynesburg’s Michael Church, Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini, Mt. Lebanon’s Chase Dustevich, North Allegheny’s Harron Lee, Seneca Valley’s Beaux Lizewski, Armstrong’s Cadin Olsen, Avonworth’s Matthew Purcell, Peters Township’s Steven Suchko and Bentworth’s Landon Urcho.

The girls winners were Freeport’s Cassidy Dell, Mt. Lebanon’s Deirdre Flaherty, Mars’ Gwen Howell, Quaker Valley’s Nora Johns, Mapletown’s Ella Menear, Neshannock’s Aaralyn Nogay, North Allegheny’s Christina Shi, West Greene’s London Whipkey, Trinity’s Eden Williamson and Carmichaels’ Sophia Zalar.

This was the 32nd year for the program. The 162 applicants were 20 more than last school year and the most since 2002, according to the WPIAL.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

