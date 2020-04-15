WPIAL announces 2020 James Collins Scholar-Athlete scholarship award winners

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 | 11:56 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Gabe Dunlap gains yardage against Peters Township in the first half during the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at West Mifflin High School.

The WPIAL announced the 20 winners of its annual James Collins Scholar-Athlete scholarship awards during its annual meeting Wednesday.

WPIAL associate executive director Amy Scheuneman and board president Scott Seltzer met with area athletic directors and principals via a Zoom conference call.

The WPIAL annually awards 20 scholarships of $1,000 to student-athletes. The scholar-athletes are nominated by school administrators.

Scholarship committee members then sort through the nominations and pick 10 male and 10 female winners.

“It’s certainly difficult (to select the athletes) with everybody being the best of the best,” Scheuneman said.

This year’s male scholar-athlete scholarship award winners are Blackhawk’s Jack Aulbach, Greensburg Central Catholic’s Patrick Brewer, Thomas Jefferson’s Mac Duda, Penn-Trafford’s Gabe Dunlap, North Catholic’s Ryan Feczko, West Greene’s Ben Jackson, Mt. Lebanon’s Ed Kubit, Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps, Fox Chapel’s Shane Susnak and Seneca Valley’s Drew Vlasnik.

The female award winners are Thomas Jefferson’s Abigail Chalovich, Riverview’s Gillian Gaynor, OLSH’s Haley Hamilton, Latrobe’s Rachel Harter, Gateway’s Olivia Livingston, Sewickley Academy’s Zoe Luther, South Fayette’s Hailey Poe, Freeport’s Sidney Shemanski, Carmichaels’ Kylie Sinn and Quaker Valley’s Annie Wicker.

The WPIAL received nominations for 68 boys and 69 girls.

All the athletes who were nominated will receive certificates. The winners will receive a certificate, award and scholarship check.

The annual scholar-athlete luncheon has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

