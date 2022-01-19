WPIAL announces 2022 Hall of Fame class

By:

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | 11:21 AM

Tribune-Review file Kiski Area assistant coach Chuck Tursky (left) works with head coach Chris Heater (right) and assistant coach Matt Kiebler during their 35-31 comeback victory over Cumberland Valley in the opening round of the PIAA Class AAA team wrestling tournament championship at the Giant Center on Thursday Feb. 11, 2016, in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield softball coach Bob Kalp works with his team in the gym Monday, March 11, 2019, at Hempfield Area High School. Previous Next

Robert Kalp won more than 400 games as Hempfield’s softball coach, and Chuck Tursky celebrated more than 500 wins as Kiski Area’s wrestling coach.

The two longtime coaches were among the individuals announced Wednesday for induction into the WPIAL Hall of Fame during a press conference at the Heinz History Center.

Also entering the hall are Penn Hills’ Dion Bentley (track and field), Oakland Catholic’s Mallory Dietrich (swimming), Mt. Pleasant’s Bob Gorinski (baseball/football), Highlands’ Micah Mason (basketball), Kittanning’s Jason Nolf (wrestling), Oakland Catholic’s Brianne O’Rourke, Frazier’s Chad Salisbury (football/baseball/basketball), Peters Township’s Brian Simmons (baseball) and Connellsville’s Johnny Lujak (football), along with multi-sport official Ron Tyburski and WPGAL founder Ruth Ann Burke.

The teams selected for induction were the 1989-90 Aliquippa girls basketball team that won consecutive WPIAL and state titles, and the 2011 Mars girls soccer team that went 25-0-1 while winning WPIAL and PIAA gold.

Norwin graduate Sydney Willig, who has battled cystic fibrosis to play soccer, was chosen as the Courage Award winner.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Aliquippa, Armstrong, Connellsville, Frazier, Hempfield, Highlands, Kiski Area, Mars, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Oakland Catholic, Penn Hills, Peters Township