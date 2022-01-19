WPIAL announces 2022 Hall of Fame class
Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | 11:21 AM
Robert Kalp won more than 400 games as Hempfield’s softball coach, and Chuck Tursky celebrated more than 500 wins as Kiski Area’s wrestling coach.
The two longtime coaches were among the individuals announced Wednesday for induction into the WPIAL Hall of Fame during a press conference at the Heinz History Center.
Also entering the hall are Penn Hills’ Dion Bentley (track and field), Oakland Catholic’s Mallory Dietrich (swimming), Mt. Pleasant’s Bob Gorinski (baseball/football), Highlands’ Micah Mason (basketball), Kittanning’s Jason Nolf (wrestling), Oakland Catholic’s Brianne O’Rourke, Frazier’s Chad Salisbury (football/baseball/basketball), Peters Township’s Brian Simmons (baseball) and Connellsville’s Johnny Lujak (football), along with multi-sport official Ron Tyburski and WPGAL founder Ruth Ann Burke.
The teams selected for induction were the 1989-90 Aliquippa girls basketball team that won consecutive WPIAL and state titles, and the 2011 Mars girls soccer team that went 25-0-1 while winning WPIAL and PIAA gold.
Norwin graduate Sydney Willig, who has battled cystic fibrosis to play soccer, was chosen as the Courage Award winner.
