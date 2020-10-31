WPIAL announces sites for boys, girls soccer championships

Saturday, October 31, 2020 | 4:45 PM

Metro Creative

North Allegheny and Gateway will be host sites for the WPIAL boys and girls soccer championships.

The WPIAL announced the locations Saturday for eight title games set for Thursday and Saturday.

The championship games usually are played at Highmark Stadium at Station Square, but the venue was not used this year because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The WPIAL decided in mid-October to use high school venues for its fall championships.

The league plans to return to Highmark in the future.

The championship schedule is as follows (note time changes for boys Class A and girls Class 3A):

Boys

Class 4A: 3 p.m. Saturday at North Allegheny

Class 3A: 8 p.m. Thursday at North Allegheny

Class 2A: 5:15 p.m. Thursday at North Allegheny

Class A: 3 p.m. Saturday at Gateway

Girls

Class 4A: 8 p.m. Thursday at Gateway

Class 3A: Noon Saturday at North Allegheny

Class 2A: Noon Saturday at Gateway

Class A: 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Gateway

