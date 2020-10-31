WPIAL announces sites for boys, girls soccer championships
Saturday, October 31, 2020 | 4:45 PM
North Allegheny and Gateway will be host sites for the WPIAL boys and girls soccer championships.
The WPIAL announced the locations Saturday for eight title games set for Thursday and Saturday.
The championship games usually are played at Highmark Stadium at Station Square, but the venue was not used this year because of the covid-19 pandemic.
The WPIAL decided in mid-October to use high school venues for its fall championships.
The league plans to return to Highmark in the future.
The championship schedule is as follows (note time changes for boys Class A and girls Class 3A):
Boys
Class 4A: 3 p.m. Saturday at North Allegheny
Class 3A: 8 p.m. Thursday at North Allegheny
Class 2A: 5:15 p.m. Thursday at North Allegheny
Class A: 3 p.m. Saturday at Gateway
Girls
Class 4A: 8 p.m. Thursday at Gateway
Class 3A: Noon Saturday at North Allegheny
Class 2A: Noon Saturday at Gateway
Class A: 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Gateway
