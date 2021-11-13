WPIAL announces sites for football semifinals
Saturday, November 13, 2021 | 1:49 PM
The WPIAL on Saturday revealed host sites for next weekend’s 10 football semifinals.
Among them, West Mifflin will host conference rivals Belle Vernon and Thomas Jefferson next Friday in Class 4A. The game is a rematch from Week 4, when Belle Vernon won, 28-21, at home.
All semifinal games are 7 p.m. Friday.
WPIAL semifinals
Class 5A
1-Moon vs. 5-Penn Hills at North Allegheny
2-Penn-Trafford vs. 3-Pine-Richland at Gateway
Class 4A
1-Belle Vernon vs. 5-Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin
2-Aliquippa vs. 3-McKeesport at Canon-McMillan
Class 3A
1-Central Valley vs. 4-Elizabeth Forward at West Allegheny
2-North Catholic vs. 3-Avonworth at Fox Chapel
Class 2A
1-Steel Valley vs. 5-Beaver Falls at Dormont Stadium
2-Sto-Rox vs. 6-Serra Catholic at South Fayette
Class A
2-Cornell vs. 3 Bishop Canevin at Montour
5-Rochester vs. 9 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at North Hills
Note: The Class 6A championship between Mt. Lebanon and Central Catholic is 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at Norwin.
