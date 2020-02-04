WPIAL approves 2 GCC transfers; Bailey Kuhns remains ineligible for basketball playoffs

Monday, February 3, 2020 | 9:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Bailey Kuhns scores past Apollo-Ridge’s Madison Marks during their WPIAL Class 4A playoff game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Norwin High School.

Girls basketball standout Bailey Kuhns is immediately eligible to join Greensburg Central Catholic’s lineup, but the sophomore won’t be allowed to take part in the upcoming playoffs.

The WPIAL reversed earlier decisions and ruled Kuhns and football player Mark Mizerak eligible for the regular season after separate hearings Monday in Green Tree.

Each transferred to Greensburg Central Catholic in December.

However, both remain ineligible for the postseason for one year under a PIAA rule that targets all transfers after the start of 10th grade. GCC administrators can appeal to the PIAA.

Kuhns transferred from Southmoreland. Mizerak transferred from Monessen. Their transfers were flagged by their previous schools as potentially motivated by athletics, but those concerns weren’t substantiated in Monday’s testimony, WPIAL associate executive director Amy Scheuneman said.

“There was nothing that proved athletic intent,” Scheuneman said.

Kuhns, a 6-foot forward and double-digit scorer, hasn’t played since Dec. 17 at Southmoreland. Midseason transfers are required to sit out 21 days, a wait she already has completed. GCC has two regular-season games remaining on its schedule: Wednesday at home against East Allegheny and Monday at Monessen.

Mizerak, a junior lineman, is ineligible for the track championships this spring and the football playoffs next fall.

