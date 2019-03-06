WPIAL athletes garner all-state honors for indoor season

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Wednesday, March 6, 2019 | 4:34 PM

Hempfield Area’s Mackenna Orie takes second in the girls shot put Thursday, May 17, 2018 during WPIAL AAA track and field championships at Baldwin High School.

Athletes from WPIAL schools were lauded by the Pennsylvania Track & Field Coaches Association with the organization’s all-state teams for the indoor season.

Hempfield’s MacKenna Orie and Zachary Kinne of North Allegheny, state champions in the shot put and 3,000-meter run, respectively, were first-team selections.

Jared Bannon of Hempfield (60-meter hurdles), Patrick Anderson of Mt. Lebanon (mile run) and Daniel McGoey of North Allegheny (3,000-meter run) made the second team, while third-team picks included Flynn Begor of Mt. Lebanon (60 hurdles), Emily Carter of Bethel Park (3,000), Seth Ketler of Seneca Valley (800-meter run), Zach Leachman of Mars (3,000) and Brendan O’Malley of Baldwin (long jump).

Gionna Quarzo of Brownsville (3,000), Casey Burton of North Allegheny (long jump) and Cam Binda of Greensburg Salem (mile) were honorable-mention selections. Full all-state teams and award winners can be found here.

Tags: Baldwin, Bethel Park, Brownsville, Greensburg-Salem, Hempfield, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Seneca Valley