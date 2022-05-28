WPIAL athletes sweep 3,200-meter races at PIAA championships

Saturday, May 28, 2022 | 5:40 PM

Chris Harlan | Tribune-Review Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo won the PIAA Class 2A 3,200-meter run Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Shippensburg University. Chris Harlan | Tribune-Review Eden Christian’s Sean Atkins won the PIAA Class 2A 3,200-meter run Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Shippensburg University. Chris Harlan | Tribune-Review Butler’s CJ Singleton won the PIAA Class 3A 3,200-meter run Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Shippensburg University. Previous Next

SHIPPENSBURG — Brownsville junior Jolena Quarzo must like running early in the morning.

For the second consecutive day, Quarzo ran the first race of the day at the PIAA track and field championships at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.

And again she was the first to cross the finish line.

A day after winning a gold medal in the 1,600-meter run, Quarzo had a record-setting performance in winning the Class 2A 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 19.41 seconds, breaking her sister Gionna’s mark of 10:25.91.

It was quite a successful event for WPIAL athletes, as they swept all four 3,200 races.

Moon’s Mia Cochran also set a PIAA record in winning the Class 3A girls race in 10:13.62. Eden Christian’s Sean Aiken then won the Class 2A boys race in 9:13.47. Butler’s C.J. Singleton capped off the WPIAL dominance with the Class 3A boys title in 8:57.73.

Quarzo set the pace early in the race and gradually pulled away from the pack. She actually lapped one runner three times and numerous other runners once.

“I didn’t even know that I lapped someone three times,” Quarzo said. “I just knew when I was at 5:06 through the first mile I had a chance. Then I heard the announcer tell the fans to encourage me through the final four laps. That was neat.

“I was pretty tired, but I said ‘keep it at a good pace because you’re so close to the record and just keep going.’ I was definitely going for the record.”

Quarzo won the 1,600 on Friday for the first time. This is the second time she’s won the 3,200 at the state meet, joining her sister. The Quarzos have won the last four 3,200-meter run gold medals.

“I talked to my sister on Friday and she told me she wanted me to get the record,” Quarzo said. “She told me that I had already run a 10:27, that it shouldn’t be a problem for me. Just go out confident and set a good pace and you should get it.”

Quarzo said after she got through the mile, she felt confident she could get the record.

“I started feeling it after I hit the mile,” Quarzo said. “I want to get between a 5:05 and a 5:10, so when I hit it and was told I got a 5:05, so I said this is good and keep it good. The first mile was fast, so I could back off.”

She said she never expected to run a 10:19.

