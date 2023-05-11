TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL awards Mars, Peters Township top seeds in boys lacrosse playoffs

By:
Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 1:13 PM

Defending WPIAL and state champion Mars will begin its title defense as a No. 1 seed in the WPIAL boys lacrosse playoffs.

Mars in Class 2A and Peters Township in 3A received the top seeds Thursday when the WPIAL revealed brackets for the upcoming playoffs. The WPIAL tournaments begin with first-round games Monday and Tuesday and conclude May 24 or 25 with championships at Robert Morris.

Joining Mars (16-1) as high seeds in Class 2A were No. 2 South Fayette (16-0), No. 3 Penn-Trafford (14-4) and No. 4 Hampton (12-6).

In Class 3A, Peters Township (14-3) was followed by No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (12-5), No. 3 North Allegheny (9-8) and No. 4 Shady Side Academy (7-11), the defending WPIAL champion.

The top four seeds in Class 3A and the top three in 2A received a bye into the quarterfinals.

WPIAL Class 3A

WPIAL Class 2A

