WPIAL awards Mars, Peters Township top seeds in boys lacrosse playoffs

By:

Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 1:13 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Enzo Grieco celebrates one of his goals with Jack Dunham during their game against Shaler on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Shaler.

Defending WPIAL and state champion Mars will begin its title defense as a No. 1 seed in the WPIAL boys lacrosse playoffs.

Mars in Class 2A and Peters Township in 3A received the top seeds Thursday when the WPIAL revealed brackets for the upcoming playoffs. The WPIAL tournaments begin with first-round games Monday and Tuesday and conclude May 24 or 25 with championships at Robert Morris.

Joining Mars (16-1) as high seeds in Class 2A were No. 2 South Fayette (16-0), No. 3 Penn-Trafford (14-4) and No. 4 Hampton (12-6).

In Class 3A, Peters Township (14-3) was followed by No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (12-5), No. 3 North Allegheny (9-8) and No. 4 Shady Side Academy (7-11), the defending WPIAL champion.

The top four seeds in Class 3A and the top three in 2A received a bye into the quarterfinals.

WPIAL Class 3A

WPIAL Class 2A

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

